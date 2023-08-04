Eagles lineman Josh Sills acquitted on rape, kidnapping charges

Eagles’ guard Josh Sills during practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia last October. - Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was acquitted Friday of raping and kidnapping a young woman and former high school classmate in his Ohio hometown. A jury delivered the verdict after about three hours of deliberations following four days of testimony. Sills, 25, was found not guilty of forcibly restraining the woman in his pick-up truck and forcing her to perform oral sex after he drove her home in December 2019. As the jury foreperson read aloud the verdict in the Guernsey County courtroom, Sills did not react, looking stoically ahead. Afterward, Judge Daniel G....