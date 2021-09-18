Earthquake near Los Angeles rattles southern California: report
USGS screengrab.

The U.S. geological survey on reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at approximately 8 p.m. local time.

"The earthquake was felt across Southern California, from the San Fernando Valley to Santa Ana. The temblor occurred less than a mile from West Carson, one mile from Los Angeles, two miles from Torrance and two miles from Long Beach," the Los Angeles Times reported. "An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample."


