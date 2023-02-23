'Adds insult to injury': CNN host slams politicization of East Palestine disaster

Three weeks after the catastrophic derailment of a chemical train in East Palestine, Ohio that released large amounts of vinyl chloride into the environment and forced thousands of people to leave their homes, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who largely avoided visiting the site while the independent National Transportation Safety Board was conducting its investigation — is now on the ground at the scene — but not without attacks from critics attempting to blame him and the Biden administration for the entire disaster.

Speaking to "CNN This Morning" on Thursday, reporter and analyst John Avlon dismissed this squabbling as unhelpful.

"So, the Transportation Secretary is there," said anchor Don Lemon. "You know, there's been some criticism about the president not going or what have you, but this is the meat of what is happening. The politics sort of getting in the middle of all of this. So what do you make of the situation and the, you know, all of this here?"

"Look, the petty politics that tried to divide people in the time of a natural disaster, industrial disaster like this, are small compared to the suffering that people who live on the ground," said Avlon. "My family is from Northeast Ohio. So I know this area. This area has been long suffering. This adds insult to injury."

READ MORE: Alarms raised about DeSantis journalist lawsuit bill: 'Never seen anything remotely like this'

"I do think it's great that Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary, is there," Avlon continued. "Probably shouldn't have taken three weeks for him to be there. He said some people show up and that causes a distraction. A president perhaps. EPA administrator has been there two times."

"This is Norfolk Southern's responsibility to clean up. But it really requires a bipartisan effort," he added. "We are seeing outlines of that. Enthusiasm of deregulating the train industry, particularly some of these transit — transport harsh chemicals. Now there appears to be a bipartisan effort to revisit that. Maybe it's not about deregulation. It's intelligent regulation. That's a step forward. This requires real attention and not petty partisan politics."

Watch the video below or at this link.