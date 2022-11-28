John Eastman's 'sorry' excuse for Jan. 6 is like a 'plea bargain': op-ed
John Eastman during Trump's "Save America" rally on January 6, 2021. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

In a letter to the Wall Street Journal, former law professor John Eastman denied that he argued that then-Vice President Mike Pence “could unilaterally reject electoral votes and simply declare President Trump reelected.”

“The advice I gave to then-Vice President Pence was that he accede to requests from hundreds of state lawmakers to delay proceedings for a short time so that they could assess the effect of illegalities on the conduct of the election," Eastman wrote, referring to to a conversation during an Oval Office meeting on Jan. 4, 2021 -- a claim that was contradicted by the sworn testimony of Pence’s legal counsel, Greg Jacob, who said that Eastman argued at the meeting that it would, in fact, be “legally viable” for the Pence to reject electors.

In an op-ed this Monday, The Free Lance-Star declared that Eastman isn't offering much of a defense for his actions. "It’s more like a plea bargain to a lesser transgression against the American republic," the Star's editorial board writes.

"Asking Pence to reverse the 2020 election directly was appalling. Asking the VP to stall the Electoral College, so that state legislatures could reverse the 2020 election, was also appalling," the Star continues.

If Pence had followed Eastman's advice, the result would have been a constitutional crisis. "Getting this history right matters. 'The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,' Trump tweeted on January 5, 2021, the day before the riot. He didn’t come up with that idea himself," the Star's Board writes.

