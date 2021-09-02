WATCH: Woman tries to torch Black church in Berkeley
Woman tries to burn down Black church (KCBS).

On Thursday, KCBS Radio reported that police are looking for a woman who tried to burn down the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Berkeley, California, for a second time.

"In the seven-minute video clip recorded on a Saturday in mid-August, the woman poured lighter fluid outside the church," said the report. "Then, she threw bricks at the building's windows in the early morning, making two separate attempts to set the historically Black church ablaze ... Pastor [Kevin] Craddock said he didn't notice the damage until the next day after the Sunday morning service."

Police believe that the attack was a hate crime.

"By the grace of God the lighter wouldn't take, it wouldn't come on full force and nothing was being lit up," said Craddock. "It was very painful to watch. Very concerning in 2021 to see someone attempt to burn down an African American church. I feel it deeply."

Hate crimes have risen in recent years, reaching their highest level since 2008, according to FBI data. Last December, Washington, D.C. police opened an investigation into damage to Black churches after a pro-Trump march of the far-right Proud Boys group.

Watch the original report below:

