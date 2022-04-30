Ecuador declares emergency in three provinces on rising crime

By Alexandra Valencia QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso on Friday declared a 60-day state of emergency, including curfews in some areas and the deployment of thousands of security forces, in three of the country's 24 provinces, citing a rise in crime. It marks the second time Lasso has used emergency powers to counter violence that has shot up since late last year in the Andean country. His government blames drug trafficking gangs who use the country as a transit point for exporting narcotics to the United States and Europe. A state of emergency Lasso put in place in Octob...
Judge lets Arizona Republican off the hook for using dead mother's ballot to vote twice in 2020
April 30, 2022
According to the New York Daily News, a 64-year-old woman now living in California was given probation instead of jail time as prosecutors wanted after she confessed she used her dead mother's ballot to vote twice in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.
The report notes that a tearful Tracy Kay McKee admitted that she cast the fraudulent vote for her deceased mother in Maricopa County -- the same county that conducted the months-long and expensive investigation into election fraud at the behest of former president Donald Trump. that did not go his way.
The report states that McKee was handed two years of probation, hit with a fine and ordered to perform community service in lieu of the 30 days in jail prosecutors asked for.
According to the report, prosecutors played a recording of McKey at her hearing where she could be heard accusing others of committing voter fraud and expressed her belief that the election was stolen from Trump.
The court heard her tell an investigator, "The only way to prevent voter fraud is to physically go in and punch a ballot.I mean, voter fraud is going to be prevalent as long as there’s mail-in voting, for sure. I mean, there’s no way to ensure a fair election. And I don’t believe that this was a fair election. I do believe there was a lot of voter fraud.”
This past March, a new audit of votes in Maricopa County found no evidence of widespread fraud, with the Arizona Capitol Times reporting, "Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a written statement that the report should be 'a final stake in the heart of the Senate’s so-called ‘audit,’' pointing out that it concluded the ballot tabulation system was not connected to the internet and that county routers were not connected to the election tabulation system."
Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of lying under oath
April 30, 2022
Lawyers working on efforts to get Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) booted off the ballot as she seeks her second term filed a brief on Friday saying she lied under oath when talking about the Jan 6th insurrection with texts she exchanged with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows proving she was not being truthful.
Just over a week ago the controversial Georgia Republican sat before an administrative law judge in Georgia and was questioned about Jan 6th and statements she made before and during the Capitol riot that sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.
Attorneys handling the case now contend they can prove Taylor Greene lied while being questioned.
According to the Guardian's Martin Pengelly, Attorneys for Free Speech for People alleged in their Friday brief that the GOP lawmaker was being dishonest when answering questions.
The attorneys' contention rests on texts released this week that undercut her answers from just days before.
According to Pengelly, "In the text message released this week, Greene told Meadows on 17 January 2021, 11 days after the riot and three days before Biden’s inauguration: “In our private chat with only Members several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call Marshall [sic] law. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next.”
In their brief, the lawyers contended: “Greene’s testimony at the hearing that she could not remember discussing martial law with anyone was already dubious," before adding, "This text with President Trump’s chief of staff makes her testimony even more incredible because it seems like the kind of message with the kind of recipient that a reasonable person testifying truthfully would remember.”
Attorney James Bopp Jr., who is representing the Georgia lawmaker has since fired back, issuing a statement that asserts: "The text very clearly said she doesn’t know about those things. It couldn’t be clearer. Tt’s just another outrageous fabrication that we have been seeing from the other side throughout this case, because they don’t have the law on their side.”
You can read more
'Not going to end well': Conservative insider laments 'extremists' in the Michigan GOP primary
April 30, 2022
According to a report from the Washington Post, mainstream Republicans in Michigan are fearful their nominees on the 2022 midterm ballot could be headed for losses because the far-right wing of the party has chosen two extremists allied with Donald Trump to head the ticket.
Michigan Republicans have been at each other throats since the 2020 presidential election, with some vocal supporters of Donald Trump insisting the election was stolen from the former president, and another faction claiming there is no evidence of fraud and it is time to move on.
That schism in the party has come to a head after the state party selected Matthew DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state -- both of whom are unabashed supporters of Trump's stolen election claims.
According to the Post's Kayla Ruble, the Michigan GOP is in the midst of an "escalating feud" that is tearing the party apart and has led to a "breaking point" for longtime GOP stalwarts in the state who are not in the thrall of the former president.
"In Michigan, party leaders increasingly fear it could darken otherwise bright Republican prospects in November, potentially giving Democrats an advantage in key congressional races and in the contest for the state’s job jobs," Ruble reported with one lawmaker who recently quit the party backing up her claim.
According to state Republican committee member Tony Daunt, in his highly-publicized resignation letter: "Republicans should be poised for tremendous gains across the country. But not here in Michigan. Not now.”
Daunt is not the only Republican in the state who looked at the party apparatus picking the nominees and didn't like what he saw.
“If you had any shred of experience, if you had any shred of competence, that was an immediate disqualifier,” explained Jason Watts, formerly secretary of Allegan County Republican Party.
Watts added, "The Michigan GOP just nominated two people that have no broad-based appeal. There are rational people in the Michigan GOP who are looking at this and thinking, ‘Hey this is not going to end well for our candidates up and down the ballot that have to run with two candidates that will be painted as extremists'."
The Post's Ruble reports that Daunt got in a final word about the controversial convention picks.
"It’s kind of like a microcosm of just the same desire to re-litigate the 2020 election. My daughter went with me to one of the previous meetings and when we were leaving, she said, ‘Well that was crazy', ” he recalled.
