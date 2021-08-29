Heartbroken fans and colleagues bid farewell to 'absolute legend' Ed Asner after he passes away at 91

In the midst of tragedies, including Hurricane Ida slamming the coast of the U.S. and the bodies of U.S. military personnel killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan returning to Dover Air Force Base, fans and colleagues of actor Ed Asner took time out to express sadness at his passing at age 91.

Reports of the popular "Lou Grant" actor and social justice activist led to an outpouring of condolences to his family on Twitter.

You can see some responses below:





















