Heartbroken fans and colleagues bid farewell to 'absolute legend' Ed Asner after he passes away at 91

In the midst of tragedies, including Hurricane Ida slamming the coast of the U.S. and the bodies of U.S. military personnel killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan returning to Dover Air Force Base, fans and colleagues of actor Ed Asner took time out to express sadness at his passing at age 91.
Reports of the popular "Lou Grant" actor and social justice activist led to an outpouring of condolences to his family on Twitter.
You can see some responses below:
@TheOnlyEdAsner Sending love and solidarity, thank you for your service to the working class, Ed https://t.co/g55u2mUQT5— Brett "Unions 2021" Banditelli (@Brett "Unions 2021" Banditelli) 1630260015.0
We’ve lost one of the great humans. Ed Asner went from the over-the-top comedy of MTM, to taking the SAME character… https://t.co/a4NrjKH1SA— Keith Olbermann (@Keith Olbermann) 1630259325.0
oh my heart - Ed Asner and Cindy were amazing people I loved working with when doing with fundraisers in LA. I love… https://t.co/ynF1dNzpPf— Sarah Burris (@Sarah Burris) 1630262459.0
So sorry to learn of Ed Asner’s passing. I grew up watching Ed as Lou Grant, loved him as the voice of Carl Fredric… https://t.co/HbrzqcXOHO— Mick Foley (@Mick Foley) 1630261184.0
Ed Asner was a talented actor and a very nice man. He always had a twinkle in his eye. Rest In Peace, Ed.— John Carpenter (@John Carpenter) 1630261633.0
RIP Ed Asner, 7 time Emmy winner, five of those for playing the iconic Lou Grant. He's someone America loves, becau… https://t.co/1kytkQJbgK— Paul Rudnick (@Paul Rudnick) 1630261137.0
Ed Asner was a fine man and a great actor. He was tough in the ways that count and suffered no fools. I acted with… https://t.co/8Lm40T5iDn— Michael McKean (@Michael McKean) 1630262068.0
Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were .gratitude for all you… https://t.co/rdlhTgNJhY— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@✌🏼rosanna arquette) 1630258228.0
I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Am… https://t.co/DsJtfEApgp— Josh Gad (@Josh Gad) 1630259710.0
Ed Asner was a truly great, kind man. His last email to me read “Thank you, darling.” That was last Thursday. I’ll… https://t.co/fy6ElVCXxN— Colleen Doran (@Colleen Doran) 1630261438.0
What a pleasure working with this man, a true character actor....RIP #edasner #TheGlades https://t.co/4OcSDBASdj— Carlos Gomez (@Carlos Gomez) 1630261866.0
There’s not enough words for me to describe the legacy of Ed Asner. He left a lasting impression on & off screen an… https://t.co/eXzMu1KIkw— mr. ramalvarub (@mr. ramalvarub) 1630260780.0
This is very sad news. Ed Asner was a radical until the end. I'll never forget when he spoke once to a labor confer… https://t.co/qXPPFHNnTX— Tim Shorrock (@Tim Shorrock) 1630258292.0
Ed Asner won seven Emmys, helped organize a labor strike, played Santa Claus, voiced a Jedi, and that’s maybe like… https://t.co/tBK6dsGtnQ— Mike Drucker (@Mike Drucker) 1630259457.0
Heartbroken to have to say goodbye to legend and friend Ed Asner. He was always so kind to me and brought so much j… https://t.co/BmmzdXHdKn— Randy Rainbow (@Randy Rainbow) 1630260878.0