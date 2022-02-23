Former NYPD union boss to surrender to authorities to face criminal charges: report
Ed Mullins (Screen Grab)

Former New York Police Department Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins will turn himself in to face criminal charges over the misappropriation of union funds, the NY Post reported Wednesday.

The news comes months after the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants on the union's New York City offices and Mullins' home.

Mullins resigned as union chief following the search warrants.

"Little info has emerged since agents were seen on Oct. 5, 2021, hauling boxes of documents from Mullins’ residence in Port Washington and the union officers on Worth Street in Lower Manhattan. Federal sources have only said the raid was connected to alleged theft of SBA funds," the NY Post reported.

SmartNews