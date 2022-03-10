On Kyiv’s edge, a volunteer fighter braces for Putin’s blitz: ‘We will defend every centimeter of our land’
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images North America/TNS

Some of the Ukrainian fighters guarding one of the highways leading into Kyiv have body armor — some don’t. They each are allotted 90 bullets a day from the militia they joined. Their weapons are assault rifles, Molotov cocktails and, as Maksym Skubenko tells us by phone from his fortified guard post, “a few grenades.” They had been sleeping on cold floors until a few days ago, when locals gave them sleeping bags. They’re from different walks of life. Oleh, 59, is a scientist. Artem, 34, is a businessman. Skubenko, 30, is CEO of Vox Ukraine, an organization that scrutinizes the Ukrainian gover...