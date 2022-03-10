On Kyiv’s edge, a volunteer fighter braces for Putin’s blitz: ‘We will defend every centimeter of our land’

Some of the Ukrainian fighters guarding one of the highways leading into Kyiv have body armor — some don’t. They each are allotted 90 bullets a day from the militia they joined. Their weapons are assault rifles, Molotov cocktails and, as Maksym Skubenko tells us by phone from his fortified guard post, “a few grenades.” They had been sleeping on cold floors until a few days ago, when locals gave them sleeping bags. They’re from different walks of life. Oleh, 59, is a scientist. Artem, 34, is a businessman. Skubenko, 30, is CEO of Vox Ukraine, an organization that scrutinizes the Ukrainian gover...
A newly released report by the Southern Poverty Law Center details extremism in 2021 — and how elected officials like U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar helped white nationalists and hate groups move their views into the mainstream.
The SPLC’s Year in Hate and Extremism report details the number of hate groups across the country, how extremist groups are operating across the country and what rhetoric they are spreading.
“We are seeing other signs that dangerous white supremacist ideas are getting a toehold in the mainstream,” Cassie Miller, a senior research analyst at the SPLC, told reporters in a briefing on the report.
“Wow, what a group,” Gosar told the crowd in 2021 in Orlando, Fla., launching into a speech in which he railed against the “deep state,” talked about the importance of building an impenetrable wall along America’s southern border and how “cancel culture” is a greater concern than the climate crisis.
Gosar would later try to distance himself from Fuentes saying he denounces “white racism” but he has continued to be close to extremists including amplifying them on social media. On his Instagram account, Gosar has shared pictures of himself with a number of groypers.
Groypers are largely followers of Fuentes and use online harassment techniques as well as in-person trolling — but aimed at Republicans and other conservatives, with the goal of forcing them further to the right.
The SPLC report noted that the number of hate groups declined in recent years, but researchers noted that this could likely be due to this mainstreaming of extremist views. Essentially, they said, that means members of hate groups can function within existing structures without creating new organizations.
Arizona has a total of 42 antigovernment and hate groups the SPLC identified, including three Neo-Nazi groups and three white nationalist groups.
Last year, members of the Neo-Nazi Nationalist Socialist Movement rallied in Phoenix, and the group’s regional director is followed by Rogers on Twitter.
Gov. Mike DeWine appointed a former lawmaker to a state board that oversees elections who has publicly amplified debunked notions of election fraud in 2020.
Christina Hagan-Nemeth, who served in the Ohio House before mounting two unsuccessful congressional bids, was appointed Tuesday to the Ohio Elections Commission. Her term runs through the end of 2026.
A review of her public social media posts and talk radio appearances show she amplified the unsupported and repeatedly discredited claim that President Joe Biden somehow stole the election from Donald Trump. With the appointment, she now sits on a panel responsible for reviewing allegations of campaign finance violations and other offenses. The commission can levy fines, make criminal referrals, and intervene in campaigns at politically sensitive junctures.
“The American people are entitled to an honest election,” Hagan wrote on social media Nov. 7, 2020, the day TV networks first projected Biden would win enough states to clinch the electoral college.
“All legal votes should be counted. If you think these are controversial statements you must not agree w/ safeguarding the sacred value of our individual votes as Americans.”
Ten days later, she made similar comments.
“I’ve never prayed for fraud. But I have prayed that if it exists and especially to the degree to which its exposure can change the media’s projected outcome of the election…That it should be brought to light in a profound and irrefutable way,” she wrote. “I’m on team #EveryLegalVoteShouldCount.”
Hagan, a Republican, did not respond to a phone call, text, or message to her personal Facebook account.
DeWine has walked a tightrope since 2020 of denying the existence of widespread voting fraud but refraining from criticism of Trump — the leading proponent of the “stop the steal” movement. Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Jan. 3, 2021, DeWine refused to answer when asked why so many people believe that widespread election fraud occurred in 2020.
He didn’t answer questions about Hagan’s statements, only noting through a spokesman that her appointment was recommended by Republican leaders in the state House and Senate.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a crowd of hundreds of Trump supporters, swept up in his claims of a stolen election, violently stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to halt certification of the 2020 election. Over the course of about seven hours, the attackers injured 114 police officers and caused about $1.5 million in damages, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report. Several officers died in the aftermath, including four by suicide. A Trump supporter was shot and killed after crawling through a transom window toward members of congress.
Two weeks later, Hagan posted to her Facebook page an article written by Tony Perkins, leader of the Family Research Council, an anti-LGBTQ organization. The article depicts some Jan. 6 rallygoers as “peaceful protesters who desperately wanted to be counted.” Others, it states, weren’t peaceful but “were just as concerned about the future of elections after what happened in November.”
Discussing the one-year anniversary of the riot on a conservative talk radio show, Hagan mocked a comment from Vice President Kamala Harris comparing Jan. 6 to other hallowed days in American history like 9/11 or the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“I think the most dramatic word that we can accurately use [to describe Jan. 6] would be a riot, but not even, because there were really — nothing was defamed, nothing was attacked to any degree,” she said.
In February 2021, Hagan shared an article from a conservative news outlet about the Supreme Court’s review of election fraud lawsuits.
“SCOTUS now adds ELECTION FRAUD LAWSUITS to List of Cases To Be Considered… Not Loving the timing… But better late than never,” she said.
She made similar comments a few days later, saying it “could get interesting” that the Supreme Court is scheduled to consider voter fraud cases in three states Biden won. The Supreme Court denied request to consider the cases later that month.
On a few occasions, she has accused Democrats of election fraud. In May 2020, the U.S. House passed legislation that would have prohibited states from requiring any form of identification to obtain an absentee ballot. Hagan said this shows that Democrats are trying to “rig the next election.” She made similar comments on talk radio about two bills that would overhaul election administration via prohibiting voter identification requirements, reinstating parts of the Voter Rights Act that were struck down by the Supreme Court, and more.
“They are always, always aiming to undermine,” Hagan said. “And every single word that comes out of their mouth is orchestrated for that intentional destruction.”
Elections commission
The Ohio Elections Commission is a seven-member panel comprised of three Republicans, three Democrats, and one independent.
On Tuesday, DeWine also appointed John Lyall, a Democrat, to serve on the commission.
As recently as last week, Hagan circulated petitions to run for congress, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. But on March 4, she publicly announced she wouldn’t run for the seat.
She first won office to the Ohio House in 2010 at the age of 21, where she served for eight years, the constitutional maximum. In 2018, she lost in a congressional primary to current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez — one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in connection with Jan. 6 and has denounced the idea that the election was stolen.
At the time, she used a campaign ad calling for a need to “secure our borders” and stop illegal immigration from Mexico. Snopes, the fact checking website, later reported the ad used footage from an Italian TV network showing Moroccan immigrants crossing into Spain.
Federal Judge Lorna Schofield denied a request by Federal Savings Bank CEO Stephen Calk to take a week-long Caribbean vacation after being convicted of bribery charges.
Calk arranged $16 million in loans for Paul Manafort while seeking a position in the Trump administration was was convicted of two felony counts.
"Prosecutors alleged that Calk pushed to approve the loans to Manafort while seeking a post on the Trump campaign’s Economic Advisory Board and sought a series of Cabinet posts and other jobs after Trump’s win in November 2016, all while continuing to urge more lending to the lobbyist and high-flying political consultant whose career imploded soon after Trump took office," Politico reported after his 2021 conviction. "Calk proposed himself as Treasury secretary, Commerce secretary and Defense secretary, and for a long list of ambassadorships, before focusing on secretary of the Army. He was interviewed by a Trump transition 'tiger team' at Trump Tower but never landed an administration job."
Lawyers for Calk filed a motion seeking a modification of the conditions of his release to travel on a "one-week cruise with ports of call outside of the United States.
The request was denied without comment, Politico's Josh Gerstein reports.
JUST IN: Without comment, judge denies request from Manafort banker Steve Calk to take family on Caribbean cruise this summer. Calk faces yearlong prison sentence on bribery charges. Doc: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.nysd.516086/gov.uscourts.nysd.516086.302.0.pdf\u00a0\u2026 Earlier: https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/13/manafort-banker-convicted-in-bribery-scheme-499549\u00a0\u2026