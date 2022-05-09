‘Sex Education’ star Ncuti Gatwa named new Doctor Who
By <a rel="nofollow" class="external text" href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuwUfM8E79h2sqp34Fut6kw">MTV International</a> on YouTube - <a rel="nofollow" class="external text" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGKY7K-pyqw">Netflix's Sex Education Cast Play 2 Truths &amp; A Lie &amp; Talk Sex Scenes | MTV Movies</a>, <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0" title="Creative Commons Attribution 3.0">CC BY 3.0</a>, <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=75952948">Link</a>

Ncuti Gatwa is stepping into the TARDIS. The “Sex Education” actor has been tapped to take over for Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who, the BBC announced Sunday. “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” the 29-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor said in a statement. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my upmost to do the same...