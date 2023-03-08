Fight begins over California bill to hold social media companies liable for harming children
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether a federal law that has granted limited immunity to online companies for decades applies to recommendations generated by algorithms on their sites. Mikhail Primakov/Dreamstime/TNS

Last year, opponents deployed what one lawmaker called “a virtual armada” of lobbyists to successfully fend off a bill that would have held social media companies liable for addicting children to their content.

With the recent introduction of a similar bill, SB 287, the armada is again on the horizon, gearing for another fight.

“A bill like this isn’t something that we can agree on,” said Dylan Hoffman of TechNet, a technology trade association that formally opposed the bill last week.