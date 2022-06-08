Eight accused of stealing Banksy tribute to Bataclan victims go on trial

PARIS (Reuters) - Seven Frenchmen and an Italian go on trial in Paris on Wednesday for stealing a work by graffiti artist Banksy that had been sprayed onto an emergency door of the Bataclan theatre in Paris to honour victims of the November 2015 attacks. In June 2018, Banksy created a mural of a veiled female figure in a mournful pose on a fire exit door of the concert venue, where 90 people were killed in attacks by Islamist gunmen that caused 130 fatalities in Paris and its outskirts. The door, stolen in January 2019, was found in 2020 in a farmhouse by the Italian police and given back to F...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
It was reported Monday that Fox won’t air the J6 committee’s first public hearing Thursday of its investigation into the J6 insurrection. This is, of course, the same network that covered approximately 10 blazillion hearings of the investigation of the 2012 Benghazi tragedy.
You’ll notice I don’t use the word news. Fox is not news. It is lies. It is propaganda – even when, or especially when, it has the look and feel of news. This fact is so blindingly obvious, I was a little surprised this morning to see outrage from the Twitterati over Fox’s hypocrisy.
Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised.
After all, those most likely to be incensed by hypocrisy are those least likely to be on the receiving end of it. That is, white people.
When it comes to Fox, white liberals.
“Fox won’t televise the hearings of the greatest crime in presidential history,” Rob Reiner, the filmmaker and quintessential white liberal, wrote today on Twitter. “Our democracy is hanging by a thread.”
“Fox ‘news’ ran 1,098 prime-time segments on Benghazi from the attack until the committee hearings,” Laurence Tribe, the legal scholar and another quintessential white liberal, wrote. “Today the network announced it won’t cover the hearings on the January 6th insurrection.
“Conclusive proof that Fox isn’t news at all.”
Been knew, the choir sings.
Choose to see
Of course Fox isn’t covering the J6 hearings. Why would a television network pivotal to the overthrow of the US government incriminate itself by covering its pivotal role in overthrowing the US government?
Why would the chief organ of an armed rightwing insurgency lend credence to the forces of liberal democracy that remain so far strong enough to resist an armed rightwing insurgency that Fox speaks for?
Nonwhite people experience hypocrisy quite differently, because white power is America’s political reality. We live in it. We are its inhabitants. Being subject to it, rather than benefitting from it, means nonwhite people have no choice. But they see politics with clear eyes.
Outrage over Fox’s hypocrisy? Feh.
But white people, including white liberals, do have a choice. And with that they can choose to be blind to the surrounding political habitat.
The entire country was built to favor them that right and privilege. They can choose to believe America was founded on equality and equal treatment without once experiencing evidence to the contrary.
(Indeed, when a nonwhite person points out, with proper outrage, the reality staring us in the face, a white person, even a white liberal, will demand proof, as if proof of being wet were needed when drowning.)
That white liberals got huffy over unfair Fox isn’t surprising.
But it is disheartening.
Do your damn job
It suggests that white liberals are not paying sufficient attention to the immediate dangers we face, the literal threats to liberty, life and limb.
It suggests that they do not see the J6 insurrection as ongoing, as part of a violent revolt against liberal democracy begun a decade ago by first hitting “soft targets,” like schools, then developing into a failed coup d’etat and now continuing in the form of laws banning certain voters while outsourcing police power to any white man with a gun.
It suggests that they feel secure enough, as beneficiaries of white power, that they don’t sense disaster coming, and the urgency to act.
White liberals, even now, after a preponderance of the evidence to the contrary, still believe that it’s up to the leaders of the Democratic Party to give Democratic voters a reason to vote in November. If they lose, white liberals say, the Democrats will only have themselves to blame.
What does enthusiasm have to do with self-preservation?
I don’t know about you, but when someone’s drowning, I don’t want the lifeguard asking beachgoers to inspire him to do his damn job.
Illusions of freedom
The next death wave from COVID-19 will be the poor, rural and white
White liberals like the Post’s EJ Dionne hope the J6 committee will show the majority of Americans this week that Donald Trump, while he was president, incited an attempt to defy the will of the people.
“It was a coup attempt, plain and simple,” Dionne wrote today.
“We cannot thrive as a free society if public authorities refuse to bring to justice a man who sought to use the power of the presidency and a savage mob to destroy our democratic republic,” Dionne wrote.
That’s what I want from the hearings.
White liberals are not free.
But they are protected by white power.
I want the hearings to pull the scales from the eyes of white liberals. I want the evidence to show that they cannot thrive, no matter how white they are, when the democratic will of the people is optional to a political party with a highly armed paramilitary wing that has been terrorizing the public while demanding the public just live with it.
There is no definition of freedom that includes:
- A million Americans dead from preventable disease.
- More kids killed by guns than cops and soldiers.
- 44 percent of the GOP saying mass death is acceptable.
- Voters forgetting about the J6 insurrection, according to Bloomberg. Indeed, “they’ve been rewarding election deniers.”
I want white liberals to see they are not free – to see that the white power they inhabit, the one they have the power to ignore if they choose to, gives only the illusion of freedom. In that illusion, white liberals might not feel the urgency to vote. After all, they have the luxury of blaming the Democrats for being “bad at messaging.
Who needs an autocrat when white people, even white liberals, surrender their democratic advantage in exchange for the comfort and security of white power. White liberals will always have a choice.
I hope they choose freedom.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Uvalde misconduct cover-up may be designed to get Greg Abbott re-elected: Lawrence O’Donnell
June 07, 2022
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Tuesday publicly wondered on-air if the cover-up in Uvalde was designed to delay public outrage until after Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott faces voters for re-election in the 2022 midterm elections.
The host began by discussing the appearance by actor Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey in the White House press briefing room, which he said, "may turn out to be the most important speech that an actor has ever given — and I mean ever."
"And he delivered that speech today in the White House press briefing room when, in Texas, authorities remain in full cover-up mode from Uvalde to the state Capitol, refusing to say one more word about what happened inside Robb Elementary School, when a mass murderer was given 78 minutes to shoot and murder 19 children beyond recognition, along with two of their teachers," O'Donnell reported.
O'Donnell blasted an "absurd" statement from Republican District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee saying it could take until 2023 until the public hears anything from Uvalde officials.
"There has never been a cover-up like this in the aftermath of a mass murder in one of our schools," O'Donnell said.
"It might just be a temporary cover-up, timed to get the governor passed his re-election campaign."
"This is a cover-up of what the police did and did not do inside that school. It's a cover-up that appears to be designed to, among other things, help Republican Gov. Greg Abbott get elected," he said. "The Abbott re-election campaign is one obvious beneficiary of a cover-up that hides the truth until at least after election day in November."
O'Donnell noted Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief and Uvalde City Councilman Pete Arredondo is another apparent beneficiary.
Watch:
Lawrence O'Donnell www.youtube.com
Watch the full comments by Matthew McConaughey:
Mathew McConaughey On Gun Reform: 'We Are In A Window Of Opportunity' www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
U.S. Capitol assault hearings to open with injured police officer and filmmaker
June 07, 2022
A police officer hurt by Donald Trump supporters trying to overturn his election defeat and a filmmaker who recorded some leaders of the U.S. Capitol riot will be among the first witnesses when hearings into the assault begin on Thursday, organizers said.
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee will attempt to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, with five months to go until Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress for the next two years.
The committee's first public hearing will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, a prime time spot intended to capture the attention of as many Americans as possible, to be shown live on major networks including NBC, ABC and CBS.
U.S. Capitol Officer Caroline Edwards, who sustained a traumatic brain injury that has so far prevented her from returning to her previous duties, and Nick Quested, a filmmaker who has captured footage of the right-wing group Proud Boys and documented events that morning, are due to appear.
Five further hearings are expected in the next two weeks.
Four people died the day of the attack, one fatally shot by police and the others of natural causes. Four police officers later took their own lives and more than 100 were injured.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Scott Malone and Michael Perry)
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}