Pilot's frantic last screams captured before plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood

The pilot of a private jet that crashed into a suburban San Diego neighborhood could be heard freaking out just moments earlier.

The Learjet 35A flying out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, brought down power lines in El Cajon in the Monday evening crashed that killed four people, including a pilot whose frantic last moments were captured in air-traffic control audio, reported the Times of San Diego.

"Oh sh*t, oh sh*t, oh sh*t," the pilot screamed just seconds before the crash.

The plane missed nearby homes but debris damaged at least one vehicle, and the neighborhood lost power.

All four people on the plane were killed in the crash, according to authorities.

Investigation Underway After Small Plane Crashes in Neighborhood Near El Cajon

Investigation Underway After Small Plane Crashes in Neighborhood Near El Cajon www.nbcsandiego.com





NBC 7’s Jackie Crea is in Lakeside where the small plane crash was reported nearby.