El Paso mall shooting was ‘random incident’ between 2 groups, police say

A temporary memorial in Ponder Park in El Paso, Texas, honored victims of the Walmart shooting which left 23 people dead in a racist attack targeting Latinos on Aug. 2, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/TNS
The shooting at an El Paso mall that left one person dead and three more wounded Wednesday was the climax of an argument between two groups, police said Thursday. The confrontation began in the food court of Cielo Vista mall, police said, though they did not publicly speculate on why it began. One person in what investigators labeled “Group B” pulled a gun and started shooting, according to El Paso police chief Peter Pacillas. At least one member of “Group A” returned fire. One person in “Group A” was killed and another was wounded, police said. Two members of “Group B” were wounded. “This is ...