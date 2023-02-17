El Paso mall shooting was ‘random incident’ between 2 groups, police say

In a text message Murdoch sent on Nov. 19, 2020, he called the press conference, "Really crazy stuff. And damaging."

Murdoch wasn't alone in his amazement of the tone deafness of the press conference and the Fox News personalities overall, as one of Murdoch's executive colleagues even compared one well-known Fox News personality to an erratic foreign leader.

"The North Koreans do a more nuanced show," said Fox News President Jay Wallace when talking about Fox News show host and personality Lou Dobbs, who has long since lost his credibility earned at CNN.

Dominion Voting Systems' defamation suit is in excess of $1.6 billion, and cites public grandstanding and false message delivery by FOX News and its popular media personalities as evidence of its case. Dominion Voting Systems filed a nearly 200-page long brief to show intent on all parties across the defense.

Dominion Voting Systems have been adamant that the Fox News executives all knew the story was false and was simply pushing to the story to rile up its base, increase viewers and generate more advertising revenue.

Fox has released a public statement defending its content.

"There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times versus Sullivan," which is a reference to the Supreme Court ruling that set the legal standard and precedent of malice.