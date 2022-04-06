El Salvador making it harder for murderous gangs to spread messages

By Nelson Renteria SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Waging a campaign against gangs responsible for El Salvador having one of the world's highest murder rates, Congress in the Central American republic passed a bill on Tuesday criminalizing the publication of gang messages, including by news outlets. Last month, President Nayib Bukele invoked emergency powers to suspend some constitutional rights to crackdown on gangs engaged in drug trafficking and extortion, and ramped up jail sentences for members of criminal organizations. "When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they outlawed Nazi symbols (....
WATCH: Sonia Sotomayor explains how she wins at poker
April 05, 2022
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discussed her approach to winning at poker on Tuesday.
The comments came during a forum with students at Washington University, where the justice walked through the crowd, hugging students as she answered questions.
"In the last few years, I took up playing poker," she said.
"I’ve read books about it. I’ve watched the World Series of Poker on TV. I’ve watched better players than me play, and I’ve learned a little bit.”
“My playing is a bit of a charity. I invite people to my home, I feed them, I give them all the liquor they want — you buy any advantage you can in poker — and so when I win their money, I don’t have to report it,” she joked to applause from the crowd.
Sotomayor also joked about poker during a 2018 appearance on "The Colbert Report."
Sotomayor said the small-stakes games were not illegal because she provided refreshments.
"The players around my table are just paying for their own food," she argued.
“That’s legalese if I ever heard it,” Colbert replied.
“Come on, that’s never going to hold up in court," the comedian predicted.
Poker was also mentioned in a 2010 profile in The New Yorker.
The magazine reported, "during the 2006-07 term, after an exhausting day of interviewing candidates for the next year’s clerk slots, Sotomayor invited her current clerks to her apartment, in Greenwich Village. 'She was like, ‘O.K., guys, the second I’m done with the last interview I’m running home, we’re getting burgers!’ Kyle Wong, a former clerk, recalled. 'We went over and she had Scotch and all this wine and beer. We sat down at eight and then she busts out the poker, and we play Texas hold ’em until two o’clock in the morning.' At the end of the night, Sotomayor made sure that everyone had cab fare, yelling, as the clerks drove off, 'I don’t have to see you guys before 10 a.m. tomorrow!'"
Sean Penn returns from Ukraine — and says Zelensky 'embodies everything that is the American aspiration'
April 05, 2022
Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian activist Sean Penn was the first post-pandemic in-studio guest on MSNBC's "The Last Word" after returning to America from Ukraine.
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell asked Penn about meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky the day before Vladimir Putin's invasion began.
"There are the privileges in life of seeing your children born and seeing them find happiness and then there is the sort of macro, it's hard to come by," Penn said. "And it was in that macro, and personally, that man — one of the great privileges that anyone could ever have."
Penn, the founder of Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), said there was a lot Americans could learn from Zelensky.
"We've got to get back on track together and realize that, you know, Ukraine, with all its diversity, has a unity we've never seen in modern times with the challenge it has," he said. "And if we can't do that — much less supply the military resources they need, because they'll fight the fight, they just need the resources — but if we can show solidarity and acknowledge the inspiration that that is, as a man, as a leader, as a nation, the Ukraine has become, then I don't know where we fall in the legacy of life."
O'Donnell noted there were widespread worries that Zelensky would be killed in the first days of the war.
"When you're moved as I was by this kind of courage and the tenderness of his humanity is present also. I don't have much time to decide if this is my friend, I don't know if I'll see him again, so I decided he's a great friend that I love," Penn said. "And so the part of me that wanted to say -- maybe not be in Kyiv, finally such an arrogance, because who are we, the echoes of 'give me liberty or give me death' This man embodies everything that is the American aspiration. and what an opportunity for all of us to see living example of what we want to be and be part of creating that and defending it."
Watch:
Sean Penn www.youtube.com
Former Trump senior advisor and New Hampshire congressional candidate Matt Mowers was asked about reports he voted twice in 2016.
"Matt Mowers, a leading Republican primary candidate looking to unseat Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), cast an absentee ballot in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential primary, voting records show. At the time, Mowers served as the director of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign in the pivotal early voting state. Four months later, after Christie’s bid fizzled, Mowers cast another ballot in New Jersey’s Republican presidential primary, using his parents’ address to re-register in his home state, documents The Associated Press obtained through a public records request show," the AP reported.
WMUR-TV reporter Mike Cherry asked Mowers about the report.
Mowers began his explanation by noting he worked as the executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party.
"And then I took a job working for President Trump, and had to move for it, and if you remember, there was a time the establishment was trying to deny him the nomination, and so in my course of working there, legally exercised my civic duty to cast a ballot and actually went on to serve as a delegate for President Trump to the Republican National Convention through that process, something I was really proud to do," he said.
He then complained about a tweet from Hillary Clinton.
Republican officials are so determined to transform voter fraud from a flimsy pretense for suppressing votes to an actual phenomenon, they keep committing it themselves.https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-chris-christie-new-jersey-new-hampshire-congress-734e2b2722c66883eab85bfca96fbc8c\u00a0\u2026— Hillary Clinton (@Hillary Clinton) 1649169143
"You've got the national Democrats so scared that Chris Pappas is going to lose and so desperate to hang on to power that they're willing to make up and manufacture things about me," Mowers argued. "It just couldn't be further from the truth."
"So you're denying that you voted twice in 2016, is that correct?" Cherry asked.
"Well, no," Mowers replied.
"So I voted in total compliance with the law, I voted in New Hampshire in the presidential primary when I was living in Manchester, and in a totally separate election — totally separate election — while living where I was working in the New York area because, remember, I was based out of Trump Tower, then also participated in the process down there, totally in compliance with the law," he said.
Other GOP hopefuls in the race disagreed with Mowers, WMUR-TV reported.
"We cannot nominate somebody to go to Congress who breaks the law and commits voter fraud," said Gail Huff Brown.
"So, I do believe that Matt Mowers needs to think about his campaign, thinks about whether he drops out, thinks about whether he goes back to New Jersey," she explained.
Candidate Julian Acciard also wondered if Mowers would end his bid.
"To be completely honest, if I were him, I probably wouldn't stay in the race," Acciard said.
Candidate Karoline Leavitt suggested it had the appearance of hypocrisy.
"Voters deserve to know truth, they deserve transparency and they deserve leaders who are not only going to talk the talk on election integrity, but walk the walk, too, and implement those same practices in their own lives," Leavitt said.
Tim Baxter branded the former Trump aide with a nickname.
"'Jersey Mowers' has potentially violated federal law by committing voter fraud, and I think people are done with pretenders," he said.
In an interview with @MikeCherryWMUR, @mowers indicates he voted a 2nd time in the 2016 presidential primaries to help then-candidate Donald Trump: "...if you remember, there was a time when the establishment was trying to deny him the nomination..." #NH01 #NHPolitics #WMURpic.twitter.com/4gieoVYcc2— Adam Sexton (@Adam Sexton) 1649204497
