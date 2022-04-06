El Salvador making it harder for murderous gangs to spread messages

By Nelson Renteria SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Waging a campaign against gangs responsible for El Salvador having one of the world's highest murder rates, Congress in the Central American republic passed a bill on Tuesday criminalizing the publication of gang messages, including by news outlets. Last month, President Nayib Bukele invoked emergency powers to suspend some constitutional rights to crackdown on gangs engaged in drug trafficking and extortion, and ramped up jail sentences for members of criminal organizations. "When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they outlawed Nazi symbols (....