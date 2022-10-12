Virginia Dem schools debate moderator who paints false equivalence between Democrats on Trump on election denial

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) hit back at a debate moderator on Wednesday after he tried to falsely equate Democrats and former President Donald Trump when it comes to making false allegations about stolen elections.

During a debate with Republican opponent Jen Kiggans in Virginia Beach, moderator Chris Saxman claimed that both Democrats and Trump shared blame for making false claims about presidential elections being stolen.

"Since 2000... the only presidential results that were not called into question by the losing party were in 2008 and 2012," he said.

Luria, however, refused to buy into that particular framing.

"I reject the both-sides-ism of your question," she said. "There are legal means by which to object or question election results, and those are through the courts and through procedures. I will point out that your question implies, somehow, that the events we saw on January 6th are normal. They are not a normal part of our political discourse."

Although there was a significant amount of rhetoric from Democrats about stolen elections after the 2000 race when then-Vice President Al Gore lost to George W. Bush by fewer than 1,000 votes, Gore conceded the election after the Supreme Court ruled in Bush's favor in December 2000.

Gore would go on to oversee the certification of Bush's victory mere weeks later and would not incite a riot among his supporters to storm the Capitol, despite the fact that he lost the election by a far smaller margin than Trump did in 2020.

Luria hammered this point home by accusing her opponent of looking past the "clear and present danger" Trump poses to the American republic.

"Donald Trump knew that was a lie when he said it, he convinced millions of Americans of it, we still have a clear and present danger... because of that political rhetoric," she said.

