New York Democrat running against Elise Stefanik targeted with homophobic voicemail: report

On Monday, WNYT reported that Matt Putorti, a Democratic candidate challenging Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), was targeted by a viciously homophobic voicemail.
"After strategically announcing his run during Pride Week, the candidate received a voicemail on his work phone that he says was full of hate and homophobia," said the report. "The openly gay, Democratic congressional candidate says he has been welcomed and accepted in the North Country. He says the caller is in the minority, but feels emboldened to speak."
Stefanik, a Republican who has represented Northern New York since 2015 and rose to prominence by attacking the impeachment process against former President Donald Trump, was recently promoted to third in command of House GOP leadership, edging out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who had been on the outs with the GOP for weeks beforehand.
