‘Trump sycophant’ Elise Stefanik blasted over claiming to support Ukraine after ‘echoing Russian propaganda’
Rep. Elise Stefanik (screengrab)

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York, the chair of the House Republican Caucus, is under fire after belatedly posting a video Tuesday morning expressing support for Ukraine.

In it she expresses pride for having traveled to Ukraine in 2018, saying she "saw firsthand the importance of the security partnership" between the U.S. and Ukraine "to combat Vladimir Putin's disinformation, and defend democracy and freedom."

As many are pointing out, Stefanik voted twice against impeaching Donald Trump, including when he was impeached for blackmailing Ukraine and withholding vital weapons funding Congress had already appropriated. She also supports Donald Trump's "Big Lie," the false claim the election was stolen.

Top Senate Finance Committee staffer Ashley Schapitl called Stefanik's remarks "especially gross."

"Stefanik was one of the biggest Trump sycophants during the first impeachment. She covered for his blackmail of President Zelensky and echoed Russian propaganda day after day."

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson served up a Stefanik checklist:

Abject loyalty to Trump? Check.

Defense of the "perfect call"? Check.

Voted to exonerate Trump in his impeachment? Check.

I don't know what a human soul goes for on the open market, but Elise sold cheap.

Noted civil liberties and national security blogger Marcy Wheeler says: "Elise claims to 'stand firmly with Ukraine.' But when she was called on to do her Constitutional duty to uphold the integrity of the US Constitution, she stood firmly with Donald Trump, who had extorted Ukraine."

George Conway asked her just one simple question:

More:

SmartNews Video