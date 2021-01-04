GOP's Elise Stefanik ripped to shreds for promising to challenge Biden’s win: 'Sedition has consequences'
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) vowed to challenge Joe Biden's election win when Congress meets Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results -- and she was hit with a fiery backlash.

The New York Republican -- who rose to prominence as one of Trump's top defenders during the impeachment saga -- joined with other GOP lawmakers who intend to reject electors from some states won by Biden in a last-ditch effort to overturn the president's re-election loss.

"I am committed to restoring the faith of the American people in our elections -- that they are free, fair, secure, and according to the United States Constitution," Stefanik tweeted.


Stefanik's threat was not greeted with a positive response.