'Filled with rage': Michigan rep sickened by second school shooting in community

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) reacted with fury Tuesday to the deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

"As the representative of Oxford, Michigan, I cannot believe that I am here again doing this fifteen months later," she told reporters, referring to the high school shooting which killed three in the same community.

"I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools," she continued. "And I would say that you either care about protecting kids or you don't. You either care about having an open and honest conversation about what is going on in our society, or you don't. But please don't tell me you care about the safety of children if you're not willing to have a conversation about keeping them safe in a place that should be a sanctuary."

"For me, the most haunting picture of last night was watching the cameras pan through the crowds and seeing a young person wearing an 'Oxford Strong' sweatshirt," said Slotkin. "The sweatshirts that were handed out after those kids lived through a school shooting fifteen months ago. And we have children in Michigan who are living through their second school shooting in under a year and a half."

"If this is not a wake-up call to do something, I do not know what is," she added.

As of Tuesday morning, three students had been killed in the shooting, and five more are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooter, a 43-year-old man from the local community, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Watch the video at this link: