Elizabeth Holmes confirmed pregnant, her beloved ‘wolf’ dog Balto killed by cougar: Revelations from court filing
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, middle, arrives at federal court with her father Christian Holmes, left, and partner Billy Evans on Oct. 17, 2022, in San Jose, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Elizabeth Holmes’ dog Balto, a husky she reportedly described as a wolf, was killed by a cougar, according to a letter from her partner Billy Evans to the judge who is set to sentence her next week for felony fraud. The letter to Judge Edward Davila, dated Sept. 22, also confirmed that Theranos founder Holmes, who has a 16-month-old son with Evans, is pregnant again. Holmes was convicted in January of four counts of felony fraud, after defrauding investors in her Palo Alto blood-testing startup out of more than $144 million. Davila is to sentence her Nov. 18 in U.S. District...