Elizabeth Holmes gets reprieve from expected prison term as sentencing delayed

Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Monday received a reprieve from an expected prison sentence, with the judge in her case delaying her sentencing for up to three months. Holmes, convicted in January on four counts of felony fraud in connection with her failed Palo Alto blood-testing startup, was to be sentenced Oct. 17 in U.S. District Court in San Jose. But in August, a key prosecution witness — former Theranos lab director Dr. Adam Rosendorff — showed up at her home. According to Holmes’ partner Billy Evans, who is the father of their one-year-old son, Rosendorff said he felt “guilty,” an...