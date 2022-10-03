Elizabeth Holmes gets reprieve from expected prison term as sentencing delayed

Scott Jensen, a Republican running for governor of Minnesota, claimed last week that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and are being allowed to use litter boxes to urinate in schools. But as CNN points out, he was just regurgitating a hoax.

“But what about education?” Jensen said in a video posted to Facebook last month. “What are we doing to our kids? Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them, because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds. We’ve lost our minds.”