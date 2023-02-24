Elizabeth Holmes gives birth to second child while seeking to further delay imprisonment
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, left, and her partner, Billy Evans, leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, California, on Oct. 17, 2022. - Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has given birth to a second child as she seeks to delay her impending imprisonment for felony fraud, according to a court filing this week. Holmes, 39, had a first child — a son — in July 2021, as she awaited trial on charges of defrauding investors and patients in connection with her now-defunct Palo Alto blood-testing startup. Between her conviction in January 2022 for defrauding investors out of more than $144 million, and her sentencing 10 months later to more than 11 years in prison, Holmes became pregnant again, according to a court filing. Judge Edward ...