Elizabeth Holmes’ last-ditch bid will keep her from going to prison Thursday
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, left, and her partner, Billy Evans, leave the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, California, on Oct. 17, 2022. - Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has made a Hail Mary bid that will delay her imprisonment for felony fraud. Holmes late Tuesday asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to overturn an order by the judge who oversaw her trial to surrender herself for incarceration tomorrow. Under the court’s rules, she will remain free until a decision is made. It was not immediately clear for how long her motion to the appellate court would keep her from having to report to prison. Holmes’ co-accused, Sunny Balwani, who was tried and convicted separately, went through the same process in appeali...