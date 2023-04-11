Elizabeth Holmes loses battle to delay imprisonment
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, center, and her partner, Billy Evans, right, arrive at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Jose, California, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. - Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ months-long battle to extend her freedom is over: A federal court judge on Tuesday denied her bid to delay imprisonment, ruling she must surrender April 27 to serve her sentence for felony fraud at a Texas prison camp. Judge Edward Davila said he found Holmes was not a flight risk or danger to the community, but he concluded she had not raised any substantial questions of law or fact that would be likely to result in a reversal of the jury’s fraud verdict or a new trial. The U.S. Marshals Service will determine whether Holmes must show up at the prison’s gate...