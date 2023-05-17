Elizabeth Holmes ordered to pay massive restitution over fraud
Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her co-accused and former lover Sunny Balwani were ordered late Tuesday to pay more than $450 million in restitution for defrauding investors. Holmes, the founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Palo Alto, California, blood testing startup, has said in court filings that she “continues to work on ideas for patents” but “has essentially no assets of meaningful value” and “has incurred substantial debt from which she is unlikely to recover.” In his restitution order, Judge Edward Davila, who presided over the trials and convictions of Holmes and Balwani, h...