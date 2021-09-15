Elizabeth Holmes trial: Theranos’ use of workers’ blood led to whistleblower’s concerns

He said it was important to help people of other sexual orientations but without imposing things on the Church that did not work there.

Pope Francis referred to government regulations such as the civil solidarity pact in France which permit civil partnerships.

If two people of the same sex want to spend their lives together, governments have ways to support them, through civil ceremonies. "But marriage is marriage," he said.

However, the pope said that did not mean condemning people and that everyone had to be respected. "But please don't force the Church to deny its truth," he said.