Elizabeth Holmes' family begging judge for leniency — and government officials are speaking in favor: report

On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the family of former Theranos CEO and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes are urging a judge to give her a lenient prison sentence — alongside some 103 letters of support, including from certain elected officials and even a former CDC director.

Holmes became a billionaire off her startup's promise to design a machine that would be able to run hundreds of blood tests from a single finger prick — an idea that would revolutionize the health care industry if possible, but that in fact Holmes never had the technology for and concealed for years while presenting fraudulent demos of technology.

"She carries within her enormous sorrow for having not met the expectations of her company's patients, as well as those of her employees, friends, and investors," wrote her father, Christian Holmes. "She feels that she failed to meet the needs of people who could not afford having their blood diagnosed and for whom Theranos was their only hope. Elizabeth will carry within her the profound sense of having failed to meet the needs of others for the rest of her life."

Also among the people vouching for her include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). "She often passionately spoke of her interest in philanthropic causes, in meeting global challenges like climate change and world hunger, and about the grave crisis of limited access to affordable, quality health care for populations across the world and here in the United States," wrote Booker. "I firmly believe in the possibility of rehabilitation and in the power of redemption for anyone. And I believe that Ms. Holmes has within her a sincere desire to help others, to be of meaningful service, and possesses the capacity to redeem herself."

William Foege, the CDC director under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, also spoke on her behalf. "I was impressed by her scientific knowledge, her desire to solve big health problems, her enthusiasm and her work ethic of long hours in the search for improved tools in blood testing," wrote Foege. "She designed studies to test every step in the process of collecting, storing and testing of blood samples. In my view, watching Ms. Holmes, she was 100% committed to the company."

Holmes has also sought to secure a new trial, based in part on the claims of one witness who allegedly expressed regret at her conviction. However, that witness has pushed back, claiming that his words have been misconstrued and that he supported Holmes' conviction.