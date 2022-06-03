Elon Musk slammed for threatening termination of work-from-home employees
Elon Musk participates in a SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 Launch Briefing in 2020. (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

On Friday, Business Insider reported that Scott Farquhar, the Australian billionaire who co-founded Atlassian Software, is slamming tech billionaire Elon Musk for his letter to employees demanding that they all return to the office or lose their jobs.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Farquhar called Musk's ultimatum "something out of the 1950s" — and urged Tesla employees who like remote work to apply for jobs at Atlassian, which has a policy they call "Team Anywhere."


"Musk sent a memo on Tuesday telling employees to return to the office or resign," reported Sam Tabahriti. "Musk reportedly said in one of the two emails tweeted by Samuel Nissim, who claims to be a Tesla shareholder, that staff who continued to work remotely would be assumed to have resigned."

The move is the latest controversy surrounding Musk, who has sparked a firestorm with a questionable push to buy Twitter, accusations of market manipulation, and an allegation of sexual misconduct by a SpaceX flight attendant.

Musk's demand comes as many companies grapple with how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed workers' expectations around office attendance and remote productivity — with potential implications to reshape huge sectors of the economy, from transportation to commercial real estate.

Some other prominent figures are trying to force employees back to the office, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

