Tool used by Elon Musk to calculate Twitter bots listed his own account as a likely bot: court filing
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter by claiming the number of active users on the site was far lower than it appears, but the social media company said his methodology is fatally flawed.

A new court filing from Twitter calls out the Tesla CEO for making “factually inaccurate, legally insufficient, and commercially irrelevant" claims about the tech company and its users, and said the tool Musk used to calculate the number of inauthentic accounts on the site listed his own account as a likely bot, reported Gizmodo.

“The Counterclaims are a made-for-litigation tale that is contradicted by the evidence and common sense,” Twitter said in the 27-page filing.

“Musk invents representations Twitter never made and then tries to wield, selectively, the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to conjure a breach of those purported representations," the filing added. "Yet Musk simultaneously and incoherently asserts that Twitter breached the merger agreement by stonewalling his information requests."

