Elon Musk denies Twitter removed suicide prevention and safety measures

The report states that, after two days of hearings, Thompson was unconvinced by Lake's so-called "expert witnesses" who withered under cross-examination.

According to the report, "Lake can appeal the case before Hobbs is expected to be sworn into office Jan. 2. Because of the tight timetable, the case may move swiftly to the Arizona Supreme Court. Thompson noted that real problems did affect the election, but election workers tried their best and performed their role 'with integrity.'"

RELATED: 'Maybe it would have worked in fantasyland': AZ columnist buries Kari Lake over lawsuit flop

The report also notes that the judge "dismantled" Lake's case in a 10-page ruling.

"Following attorneys’ oral arguments on Dec. 19, Thompson ordered the two-day evidence trial to give Lake a chance to prove two of her claims: that a county employee interfered illegally with the printers in a way that caused her to lose votes, and/or that ballots were added to the county’s total unlawfully," the report states before adding, "His 10-page ruling dismantles Lake’s witnesses and their arguments, denying in each case they presented compelling evidence. Any request for sanctions in the case need to be made by Dec. 26 at a.m., the ruling states."

You can read more here.