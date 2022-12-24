Elon Musk denies Twitter removed suicide prevention and safety measures

Elon Musk attends the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America/TNS
Elon Musk shut down claims that Twitter had removed suicide prevention measures on the heels of a report suggesting certain safety features were no longer active on the platform. “The message is actually still up. This is fake news,” Musk said Saturday in response to a tweet containing the article, which has since been deleted. “Twitter doesn’t prevent suicide,” the 51-year-old billionaire added. The alleged disappearance of #ThereIsHelp was initially reported by Reuters earlier this week. Citing two anonymous sources, the news outlet reported that Musk ordered the removal of the features, whi...