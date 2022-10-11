Elon Musk expressed ‘concerns’ after Kanye West’s tweet was slammed as antisemitic

“I do know where he lives and I do know the folks that will do the rendition back to the Philippines,” Watkins said recently, and he has officially offered $17,000 for anyone who will kidnap Brennan and send him to the Philippines, where he lived for six years until 2020.

Brennan, who has been confined to a wheelchair most of his life after being born with brittle bone disease, tells Vice News that Watkins' threats against him have only intensified in recent months.

IN OTHER NEWS: Newsmax correspondent knocks Hannity's attack on Biden for trying to convince his son to get help for addiction

"Every month it gets worse and every month he does more," said Brennan, who added that law enforcement officials so far have done nothing to get Watkins to stop making what he views as very credible threats.

Brennan also admits to Vice News that he regrets having ever created 8Chan, while acknowledging that his vision of creating a platform of near total free speech with no moderation has gone horribly awry.

Read Vice's full profile at this link.