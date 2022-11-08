Elon Musk's net worth slips below $200 billion as Tesla shares waver

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's net worth dropped below $200 billion on Tuesday as investors dumped Tesla Inc shares on fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter. Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, according to Forbes, with a big share of that coming from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion. The company has lost nearly half its market value and his net worth has dropped by $70 billion since he bid for Twitter in April. Investors initially fled Tesla on worries over sh...
‘Black Robe Regiment’ of Christian nationalists are spreading the ‘gospel of Trump’
November 08, 2022
A group of far-right Christian nationalists known as the Black Robe Regiment is devoted to Donald Trump and expected to cast doubt on the 2022 election results.
In a new report, Vice News describes the Black Robe Regiment as "a modern-day group inspired by a myth of a group of militant pastors during the American Revolution who took up arms to lead their flock into battle against the British. The movement, imbued with support from far-right political activists like Michael Flynn, wants pastors to play a central role in not only preaching politics from the pulpit but also actively getting their congregations to rise up and claim election fraud by weaving myths about the American Revolution together with modern-day conspiracy theories and hard-line Christianity. These pastors believe they’re saving democracy, though what they’re really doing is encouraging supporters to undermine the democratic process."
Flynn's Christian nationalist "ReAwaken America" roadshow has been touring America all year.
Vice News interviewed Pastor David MacLellan in Arizona, where the Republican Party is running a slate of election deniers.
"His sermon mixed Bible verses with remarks about evolution, made claims of violence against anti-abortion groups, and described Jewish people as a 'wealthy group of people who didn’t believe in heaven or hell, didn’t believe in angels, and they had political control over everything,'" Vice reported. "MacLellan is one of many pastors across the United States who are seeking to revive the Black Robe Regiment movement and take advantage of the rise in support for Christian nationalism. But while MacLellan is working on his own to spread the message, others are coordinating to bring the movement to a national stage."
The report noted Flynn has been organizing pastors during his fire and brimstone tour.
"Flynn’s group was founded by Virginia pastor William Cook with the aim of putting a Black Robe pastor in every single constituency in the United States," Vice reported. "This new iteration of the group wants pastors to preach the gospel of Trump, actively spread conspiracies about COVID vaccines and stolen elections, and get more involved in local politics. Many of the pastors aligned with the movement were involved in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, including several who encouraged their flocks to take part in the protest and then traveled to D.C. themselves. And experts worry that their incendiary language about spiritual warfare could incite real-world violence."
The report comes as Christian nationalism has been taking over churches in America.
"Cook has already established outposts across the country that are making inroads into local and state government, and he has the backing of some of the most influential figures within the evangelical community, including longtime Trump adviser Paula White," Vice reported. "And, with the backing of Flynn, who has attained a God-like status among huge swaths of the American right over the last couple of years, this iteration of the Black Robe Regiment could become much more real than its nonexistent ancestors. They could actually pose a significant threat to American democracy."
'Not a sign of strength': GOP rivals think Trump's planned presidential announcement shows he's vulnerable
November 08, 2022
Former President Donald Trump this week teased a major announcement next week that many observers assume will be yet another run for the White House.
But Trump rivals within the Republican Party tell CBS News' Robert Costa that they believe any Trump effort to quickly announce a third presidential bid will not project power as he apparently hopes it will.
"His talk of an early announcement, this far ahead of 2024, some Republicans tell me privately it's not a sign of strength," Costa said on CBS Mornings. "If he really had command of the party, he could take his time and wait. But he knows there are so many ambitious Republicans who are hovering over his own shoulder: Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, all of these names have become a galaxy of rising stars in the GOP."
Costa would subsequently elaborate on this reporting on his Twitter account.
"Some possible Trump 2024 rivals see his talk of a big announcement next week as a sign of possible political vulnerability, in the sense that he doesn't want to wait and might try to freeze the field," he wrote. "They also wonder if he's concerned about legal challenges."
\u201cSome Republicans have told @costareports that former Pres. Trump\u2019s possible early 2024 announcement is \u201cnot a sign of strength.\u201d\n\n\u201cIf he really had command of the party, he could take his time,\u201d the sources said.\u201d— CBS Mornings (@CBS Mornings) 1667929028
Two pedestrians killed after being struck by car outside DC polling center
November 08, 2022
Two people were killed when they were struck by a car as they used the crosswalk in front of a D.C. school that was being used as a polling place, NBC4 reports.
Fields Road Elementary School is listed as a voting location according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
The victims, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released.
Police say the unidentified driver remained on the scene.
According to NBC4, officers were seen giving someone a field sobriety test and placing them in a police car.
“Once you come over that hill blind, it's too late to slow down, so most cars try to slow down by the time they come to this crossing walk, but normally, that’s the issue,” local resident Lashawn Rankin said. “The crossing guard is here during the day, and she does a good job, like I said, we’ve made these complaints before, and hopefully something will be done about it today.”
