Elon Musk says the world still needs oil and gas

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton artist who's among the world's biggest stars, scored MTV's artist of the year award Sunday at the annual Video Music Awards.
But the performer was conspicuously absent from the show: he was busy with his own blockbuster tour, playing the second night of a sold out concert at Yankee Stadium that over the weekend drew some 100,000 fans.
Bad Bunny, wearing a satin pink suit and white sunglasses, accepted the award via video and also delivered a seismic performance of his smash "Titi Me Pregunto" from the baseball stadium in New York, where the song has soundtracked the streets for months.
"Thank you so much, New York," the 28-year-old said in Spanish to resounding applause.
"From the beginning I always believed that I could be great, that I could be one of the biggest stars in the world, without changing my culture, my language," he said. "I'm Benito Antonio Martinez from Puerto Rico -- for the whole world."
In a sure sign that pandemic-stymied touring was back in full swing, another of the year's biggest stars, Harry Styles, also couldn't make it to the VMAs -- which aired from New Jersey's Prudential Center -- due to his own show at Madison Square Garden.
The artist who dropped "Harry's House" this year also accepted his award for the year's best album via video, before heading back to his own global concert run.
Swift album on the way
Taylor Swift was also among the night's big winners, turning heads on the red carpet in a dress dripping with crystals before winning the night's top prize of music video of the year for her 10-minute-long film "All Too Well."
"I'm so proud of what we made," said the 32-year-old, who has been making good on her vow to re-record her first six albums so she can control the rights to them.
"We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," Swift said onstage. "Because I wouldn't be able to re-record my albums if it weren't for you. You emboldened me to do that."
She then gave fans a gift in return, announcing that her new album will come out October 21.
Shortly after the broadcast's end, the megastar revealed the new project's name.
"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," she wrote on social media.
Hip hop superstar Nicki Minaj reigned over the evening as the 2022 recipient of the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.
Wearing her signature pink wig, the hip-hop icon from Queens delivered a medley of her hits including "Super Bass" and her most recent single "Super Freaky Girl."
Brazil's Anitta also turned heads with a booty-popping performance before winning the award for best Latin video for "Envolver."
"I was born and raised in the ghetto of Brazil, and for whoever was born there, we would never think this was possible," she said when accepting the trophy.
Johnny Depp appears
Iconic stoner comedy duo Cheech and Chong awarded the Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Global Icon Award, before the California rockers performed and also paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg opened their performance sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a giant -- albeit fake -- blunt, before the pair headed to the metaverse for a trippy, animated performance of their latest collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC."
Marshmello and Khalid performed "Numb" with neon, disorienting visuals that created a brief but heady rave effect, while South Korea's Blackpink gave their first show at a US awards night ever.
Lizzo also performed before scoring the Video For Good award -- which honors videos with social or political messages -- for her song "About Damn Time."
Wearing a cone-bra corseted dress that recalled Madonna, the superstar thanked fans for voting for her to receive the award before nodding to US politics.
"Vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us," the star urged.
And at the awards show that's historically far better known for its antics than actual prizes, Johnny Depp -- fresh off his controversial defamation trial against his ex-partner Amber Heard -- appeared as the MTV Moonman, his head digitally superimposed on the flying astronaut.
"You know what? I needed the work," said the 59-year-old actor.
They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying "no" more often -- some American workers are embracing the concept of "quiet quitting" as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.
Maggie Perkins -- who lives in Athens, Georgia -- was racking up 60-hour weeks as a matter of course in her job as a teacher, but the 30-year-old realized after her first child was born that something was wrong.
"There's pictures of me grading papers on an airplane on the way to vacation. I did not have a work-life balance," Perkins explains in a TikTok video about how she chose -- though she did not have a name for it back then -- to begin "quiet quitting."
Perkins told AFP she eventually left her job to pursue a PhD, but remains an advocate for her former colleagues -- producing videos and podcasts with practical tips on making their workload fit inside their workday.
"Adopting this 'quiet quitting' mindset really just means that you are establishing a boundary that helps you to do your job when you are paid to do it -- and then you can leave that, and go home and be a human with your family," she says.
Work-life balance or slacking?
The buzzword seems to have first surfaced in a July TikTok post.
In the words of user @zaidleppelin, "You're not outright quitting your job but you're quitting the idea of going above and beyond. You're still performing your duties but you're no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life."
That post went viral, drawing nearly a half-million likes. Responses bubbled over with a sense of shared resentment -- and newspaper columnists spilled ink all summer trying to decipher the phenomenon.
For the debate soon erupted: Are "quiet quitters" merely trying to draw boundaries in pursuit of a reasonable work-life balance, more associated with a European lifestyle than with always-on US work culture?
Are they slackers with a trendy new name? Or are they people at genuine risk of burnout -- who would do best to quit outright?
Data suggests the need for greater balance is real.
On-the-job stress rose from 38 percent of those polled in 2019 to 43 percent the following year as Covid-19 upended the world of work, Gallup found, with women in the United States and Canada facing the most pressure.
Similar dynamics helped fuel the "Great Resignation" -- the surge in employees leaving or switching jobs amid pandemic-related pressures.
Many "quiet quitters" say they are perfectly willing to work hard, but only for the hours the job is meant to entail. Their motto: "act your wage."
Some observers are skeptical, of course, contending that offices have always had their share of clock-watchers and prickly workers claiming certain tasks are not their responsibility.
Going further, Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post, panned the phenomenon as "a step toward quitting on life."
But former US labor secretary Robert Reich summed up the -- forceful -- counterargument, saying "Workers aren't 'quiet quitting.' They're refusing to be exploited for their labor."
'Six months of dread'
A case in point: the experience of Bess, who asked not to be identified by her real name, illustrates how Covid allowed some jobs to spill far outside their normal boundaries.
She was hired shortly before the pandemic in a job originally meant to involve regular trips to Germany.
But, she told AFP, Covid left her stuck in her New York apartment, having to take phone calls as early as 3:00 am due to the time difference.
Out of self-preservation, she began to dial back her efforts -- which her American friends had trouble understanding.
"There is that stigma -- you put your blood, sweat and tears into your job in the US, and if you don't work, you don't deserve to be here," she said.
"After six months of dread," Bess explains, she simply stopped answering emails for several weeks -- and ultimately parted ways with her company.
Philip Oreopoulos, a labor economist at the University of Toronto, said one solution is better communications to clarify employer expectations before accepting a job.
"If you need to be on call at home, then they should clearly state that," he said.
And if things do get out of hand -- and quiet quitting won't fix the problem -- aggrieved workers do have one asset to fall back on: a historically low unemployment rate.
"Come to an employer and say, 'I have an opportunity with another firm and I'm thinking of taking it,'" Oreopoulos said. "It's a good time in general to be asking for a raise."
'They made me feel like nothing': Britney Spears addresses conservatorship
August 29, 2022
Britney Spears on Sunday released a lengthy audio message concerning the controversial guardianship that kept her primarily under her father's control for more than 13 years.
A Los Angeles judge in November 2021 dissolved the conservatorship long overseen by Spears' father -- an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more kids.
The audio message was originally tweeted by Spears without comment but the link was then deleted. The 22 minutes of audio of Spears' voice remain available online, however.
"I woke up this morning and I realized there's a lot going on in my head that I haven't shared with anyone," Spears says in the raw, emotional recording.
She then details the conservatorship, echoing what she told a California court in a bombshell hearing last summer.
The now 40-year-old describes being forced to work and tour, and barred from seeing friends or driving her own car.
Spears says that her phone was tapped, and she felt unsafe asking for help.
"They made me feel like nothing, and I went along with it," Spears says, describing being fat-shamed.
"It was demoralizing," Spears says.
"You also have to understand, it was like 15 years of touring and doing shows. And I'm 30 years old, living under my dad's rules. And while all of this is going on, my mom's witnessing this, my brother, my friends -- they all go along with it."
Spears rocketed to fame in her teens on hits like "...Baby One More Time," becoming one of the world's reigning pop stars.
But she suffered a highly publicized 2007 breakdown, which included attacking a paparazzo's car at a gas station.
The conservatorship began in 2008. It didn't formally end until November 2021, after the pop phenom's father Jamie Spears was removed from his position in charge of her finances and estate at a hearing in September.
Since gaining her freedom, Spears has married her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
On Friday she released her first new music in six years, a duet with Elton John called "Hold Me Closer," a dance-inflected take on John's ballad "Tiny Dancer."
