Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

(Reuters) -Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1525615849167589380 that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100. "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc. Musk on Friday tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1525049369552048129 that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was "te...