Elon Musk slams sexual harassment allegations as ‘utterly untrue’
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Elon Musk doubled down on his innocence in a flurry of tweets early Friday amid allegations that he sexually harassed a SpaceX flight attendant in 2016. The world’s richest man took to Twitter shortly after midnight to blast the claims, outlined in a Business Insider article published on Thursday, as “utterly untrue.” According to the report, based on documents and a series of interviews, SpaceX shelled out $250,000, which included a nondisclosure agreement, after its founder was accused of exposing himself and propositioning an employee for sex. “The attacks against me should be viewed throug...