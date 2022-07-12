'Not good': Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship booster test ends in explosion and flames

There was an "unexpected anomaly" during a test of a SpaceX Starship booster.

"A roaring explosion ripped through SpaceX's rocket testing facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday," Insider reported. "The company was running a test of the Super Heavy booster, which it's designing to someday push its enormous Starship rocket into orbit around Earth. The system is the keystone of CEO and founder Elon Musk's plan to build an independent settlement on Mars."

Musk is the world's richest man and may or may not be buying Twitter.

"NASASpaceflight captured the incident in a livestream of the test. The NASASpaceflight commentators, who meticulously track SpaceX's plans and activities, said that the explosion was unexpected. SpaceX had not sent out the notices that it normally publishes ahead of an engine test-fire," Insider noted.

Musk acknowledged the explosion was "not good."

"Team is assessing damage," he added.

Musk's response was posted on his Twitter account.

Elon Musk is currently in litigation over his purchase of Twitter.

Watch the SpaceX Starship booster explosion below or at this link.