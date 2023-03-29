Elon Musk, tech leaders call for halt in ‘dangerous race’ to further AI research
Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on Jan. 24, 2023, in San Francisco. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and other tech industry leaders called for a brief pause in artificial intelligence research in an open letter publicized Wednesday. “Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth?” the letter reads. “Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?” The letter was issued in response to OpenAI’s GPT-4, the artificial intelligence engine behind ChatGPT. The signees want a six-month pause on “the training of AI systems more powerful ...