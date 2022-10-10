'Nobody feels safe': Ex-Twitter employee says Musk takeover is threatening everyone's job

On Monday, writing for Business Insider, reporter Chris Stokel-Walker relayed the story of an anonymous former Twitter employee who left when tech billionaire Elon Musk began his bid to purchase the company — and is now describing the cascading problems that takeover bid has caused for his colleagues still working there.

"I worked at Twitter from early 2021 until earlier this year on the moderation team. There was a night-and-day change after the company first announced Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $44 billion in April," said the employee. "It felt like everything halted. The company stopped backfilling roles. It limited hiring, which put huge pressure on teams. There were people who left after the Musk move because of the environment it created. It was very stressful."

"I've previously worked in companies when layoffs were happening, and it felt very similar to that," they continued. "It affected work patterns for a lot of teams. People on my team worried that they needed to show their work was valuable to save their jobs and their team. Our manager told us that attrition was what the company wanted. Lots of people were having mental-health challenges during the time ... The company canceled projects quickly and streamlined everything. You had to start quantifying the impact of your work very clearly. Even if you supported Musk taking over, it had a clear effect on the company employees couldn't ignore."

Musk's bid to take over Twitter was ostensibly driven by the billionaire's desire to change content moderation policies to be more permissive — a longstanding goal of Republican activists, who were enraged by former President Donald Trump being booted off the platform after using it to promote election conspiracy theories and foment the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

IN OTHER NEWS: Morning Joe bashes Tommy Tuberville's 'blatantly racist' and 'morally depraved' Trump rally speech

There remains no actual evidence that, beyond restricting hate speech or election and health disinformation, major social media platforms discriminate against conservatives in any way.

"While Elon Musk can try and buy as many companies as he wants, or back out of as many deals as he can, the board permitted this to go through. That was never a great feeling," wrote the employee. "Speaking to people there, nobody feels safe in their job. I just don't understand how it's going to work as a company. There's a mad attempt to restructure in some places to save face. It feels like the perfect time to try and get out — or prepare yourself for what's going to happen."

In recent months, the Twitter deal has appeared rockier as Musk tried to back out of it, leading some analysts to believe he never actually had enough liquidity to buy the firm in the first place. Facing a lawsuit from Twitter to enforce the agreement, he made a new offer earlier this month, but it was rejected.