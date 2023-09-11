Elon Musk biographer: 'I thought it was insane' for him to buy Twitter

Elon Musk biographer Walter Isaacson told the Financial Times that he considered it "insane" that the tech billionaire bought Twitter, since renamed by Musk to X — and that it speaks to his unstable personality.

"He doesn’t like things when they are going well. He is addicted to drama,"' said Isaacson, who believes it was "boredom" that drove Musk to his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter and take it private. “When I heard that, I knew I would have a rough ride. I thought it was insane — Musk doesn’t have empathy and so Twitter was not a good fit for him.”

Isaacson went on to say he believes Musk is "driven by demons."

“In front of me he would go into multiple Elon Musk personalities," he explained. "There are times he gets really dark and he goes into what Grimes [the Canadian singer who is Musk’s on-off girlfriend] calls ‘demon mode’. But then when he snaps out he will hardly remember what he did in demon mode and turns from Dr Jekyll into Mr Hyde.”

Musk publicly explained his takeover of Twitter as an attempt to reform the platform's content policies to promote freedom of speech, after years of Republicans pushing conspiracy theories about being systematically silenced by big tech platforms — something that studies have made clear isn't happening. He also vowed that users would have input on the direction of the company.

Since Musk took over the platform, however, content policies have often been changed in chaotic, inconsistent ways with little accountability or input from content creators. In one instance last year, Twitter went on a banning spree of journalists reporting on him, some of whom had merely mentioned tracking data about the billionaire owner's private jet and others who have simply been reporting on controversies at Tesla Motors.