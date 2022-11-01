Elton John debuts new musical all about Tammy Faye Bakker ... because of course he did
In back, from left, are PTL singers Robyn Rose, Georgia Louise and Kelly Agbowu, in a scene from the "Tammy Faye" musical. - Marc Brenner/Almeida Theatre/TNS/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tammy Faye Bakker renaissance shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, it was none other than superstar singer/composer Elton John who came up with the idea to base a musical on the late former televangelist. The project has been gestating for about a decade. Bakker presided over the PTL religious TV empire in the Charlotte area with her then-husband, Jim Bakker, in the 1970s and ‘80s, and was well-known for her big makeup, big eyelashes and big heart. That empire eventually crumbled under the weight of scandals that landed Jim Bakker in prison. But if you want to see the...