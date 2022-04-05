‘Elvis’ to make world premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Cecil B. deMille Award winner, Tom Hanks in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan.5, 2020. - Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

“Elvis” is ready to rock the Cannes Film Festival. The biopic about the King of Rock and Roll will make its world premiere next month at the annual festival in Cannes, Frances, organizers announced Tuesday. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley; Tom Hanks as his controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker; and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Prescley. Luhrmann, Butler, Hanks and DeJonge will attend the Cannes festival to introduce their movie, which arrives in United States theaters on June 24. Tuesday’s announcement also featured the release of a new photo from the...