George Santos staffs up with a cast of right-wing aides
George Santos (Photo by Wade Vandervort for AFP)

As newly elected New York Representative George Santos continues to be a political pinata and his time serving in Congress seems severely limited, he has found political consultants and staff willing to come on board as his brand and career sinks.

A Newsday story in Santos' home market has detailed his last-minute effort to assemble a regular staff to help him serve what he already stated would be his one and only term in the House of Representatives.

The story details Santos hiring a crisis communication expert, Viswanag Burra, who previously served as an aide to Republican political personality Steve Bannon and even produced Bannon's podcast. Currently Burra is the executive secretary of New York City's Young Republican Club, the self-proclaimed oldest Young Republican Club in the country.

The job of Communications Director for Santos has been given to Naysa Woomer, who will oversee Santos' response to the media for his plethora of lies. Woomer's resume includes working for Kansas Republican Tim Huelskamp and Pennsylvania Republican Rick Santorum, as well as working for the Heritage Foundation's political division.

Newsday also reported that another New York-based recent hire for Santos was business consultant Carl Paladino, who lost his race for the House of Representatives and gained attention for praising Adolf Hitler and reciting conspiracy theories that the Buffalo, New York grocery store shooting was not real.

A spokesperson for Santos later said that Paladino was "not employed by our office.”



