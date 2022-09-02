Energy war as West caps Russian oil price, Moscow keeps gas pipe shut

By Tom Balmforth ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Rich countries agreed on Friday to try to cap the global price of Russian oil, while Russia delayed the re-opening of its main gas pipeline to Germany, as both sides raised the stakes in an energy war between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom blamed a technical fault in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. But the high-level manoeuvres in energy politics underlined the pervasive impact of the conflict, far beyond Ukraine's borders. The announcements came as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over their actions on...
September 02, 2022
The case Health and Hospital Corp. of Marion County, Indiana v. Talevski isn’t nearly as well known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which found the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade after 49 years. But journalist Kate Riga, in an article published by Talking Points Memo on September 2, lays out some reasons why — if the High Court’s right-wing supermajority uses the type of reasoning it used in Dobbs — its Health and Hospital Corp. ruling could “do enormous damage to people who are already often the most vulnerable in our society.”
Riga reports, “There’s a sleeper case on the Supreme Court’s docket that could blow a gaping hole in the social safety net and give states leeway to neglect or end care for tens of millions of the most vulnerable Americans.… And it’s not just Medicaid, though the program enrolling nearly 90 million Americans is the biggest one at risk. This case could leave all of those who depend on federally funded, state-administered programs — think SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, or WIC, which helps low-income pregnant women and mothers with young children buy food — without any recourse, should states stop providing the benefits they’re required to give. The echoes of Dobbs are eerie.”
According to Riga, the Health and Hospital Corp. case “comes from a nursing home run by a municipal corporation owned by Marion County, Indiana.”
“That’s key: while many nursing homes are privately owned, this one is state-run,” Riga explains. “The family of a patient who was suffering from dementia alleges that he was given a slew of unnecessary medications and improperly transferred to different facilities hours away. So, they sued, arguing that his treatment violated the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act, which establishes the rights of residents of nursing homes that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding. But the case, Health and Hospital Corp. of Marion County, Indiana v. Talevski, quickly became much bigger than the allegedly poor treatment of the late Gorgi Talevski.”
Riga continues, “The State of Indiana, sensing an opportunity, tacked on a bigger ask than the initial dispute over nursing home protections. It asked the Supreme Court to reexamine and nix altogether the pathway that people participating in these federal spending programs can use to sue when their rights are violated. If the Supreme Court’s conservative majority bites, experts warn, it could have implications far beyond nursing homes. If a state decided to, say, keep pocketing Medicaid funding but to abruptly stop providing coverage without any due process, those neglected beneficiaries would have recourse. They could sue in federal court under Section 1983.”
The protections of Section 1983, Riga notes, go back to 1871, although they have been “applied to” Medicaid in recent decades. Medicaid and Medicare were established during the 1960s as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society, which was an expansion of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal of the 1930s. The New Deal gave the United States everything from Social Security to a federal minimum age; the Great Society’s achievements ranged from Medicare and Medicaid to food stamps.
Nicole Huberfeld, a professor at Boston University’s School of Public Health, discussed the Health and Hospital Corp. case with Talking Points Memo (TPM) and explained why the protections of Section 1983 are important from a safety net standpoint.
Huberfeld told TPM, “The way the state is arguing Talevski is that 1983 rights of action should not be available in any spending program.… Well, that’s our social safety net!”
TPM also interviewed Tim Jost, who teaches at Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Virginia.
Jost told TPM, “For 50 years now, the Supreme Court has recognized that people can sue under 1983 if their rights are violated under federal law, including spending clause statutes like Medicaid or food stamps. This goes back even beyond Roe…. There’d be very little anyone could do if a red state decided to just stop following the Medicaid statute, and certainly nothing that beneficiaries could do…. This is right up there with Dobbs and the EPA case and the gun case, where the Supreme Court is threatening to take a 180-degree turn and deny people rights that they’ve had for generations.”
According to Sara Rosenbaum of George Washington University’s school of public health, “This case is to Medicaid what Dobbs was to abortion…. This case will essentially determine whether Medicaid continues to exist as an enforceable legal entitlement.”
September 02, 2022
Bill Barr offered no defense for Donald Trump's handling of classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago resort during an appearance Friday on Fox News.
The FBI searched the former president's home last month and found hundreds of top-secret materials, along with some empty folders marked "classified," after trying for months to negotiate their return, and the former attorney general said Trump should not have had them in his possession.
"No, I can’t think of a legitimate reason why they should have been," Barr told Fox News.
The former attorney general also dismissed Trump's suggestion that he had declassified all those documents.
"If in fact he sort of stood over scores of boxes, not really knowing what was in them and said, 'I hereby declassify everything in here,' that would be such an abuse and -- that shows such recklessness it’s almost worse than taking the documents."
\u201cBill Barr: "If in fact he sort of stood over scores of boxes, not really knowing what was in them and said I hereby declassify everything in here, that would be such an abuse and -- that shows such recklessness it\u2019s almost worse than taking the documents."\u201d— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1662138784
Webb telescope captures its first image of exoplanet
September 02, 2022
The James Webb space telescope has taken its first image of an exoplanet -- a planet outside our solar system -- as astronomers hail the device's performance since its launch last year.
Images from the most powerful space telescope ever built have thrilled observers in recent months as it orbits the Sun a million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.
Its latest pioneering pictures show the exoplanet, called HIP 65426 b, is a gas giant with no rocky surface and could not be habitable.
"This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb but also for astronomy generally," said Sasha Hinkley, astronomy professor at the University of Exeter, who led the observation team.
Webb's infrared gaze and coronagraphs -- telescopic attachments that block out starlight -- enable it to take direct images of exoplanets.
"It was really impressive how well the Webb coronagraphs worked to suppress the light of the host star," Hinkley said in a NASA statement on Thursday.
The HIP 65426 b exoplanet is six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter and young -- about 15 to 20 million years old, compared to the 4.5-billion-year-old Earth.
The telescope, which only released its first images in July, has already revealed dazzling new detail of the Phantom Galaxy and of the planet Jupiter.
The Hubble space telescope previously captured direct exoplanet images, but in far less detail.
"I think what's most exciting is that we've only just begun," said Aarynn Carter, of the University of California. "We may even discover previously unknown planets."
The $10-billion Webb telescope is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. It is expected to operate for approximately 20 years.
