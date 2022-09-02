Energy war as West caps Russian oil price, Moscow keeps gas pipe shut

By Tom Balmforth ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Rich countries agreed on Friday to try to cap the global price of Russian oil, while Russia delayed the re-opening of its main gas pipeline to Germany, as both sides raised the stakes in an energy war between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom blamed a technical fault in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. But the high-level manoeuvres in energy politics underlined the pervasive impact of the conflict, far beyond Ukraine's borders. The announcements came as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame over their actions on...