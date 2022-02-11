Enraged TikTokers attack wrong business after racism allegation goes viral
Angry businesswoman on the phone (Shutterstock)

A business in Jenks, Oklahoma, says it has been the subject of harassment after a TikTok video mistakenly accused it of having an employee who made racist comments, KJRH reports.

The video shows a man connected to a business in Sand Springs with a similar name as the Jenks business making racist comments. Speaking to KJRH, the owner of 180 Kitchen and Bath Design Group says they've received an influx of hate mail since the TikTok video went viral last week, calling the owner racist and trying to destroy her business.

The man in the video apparently works for One Eighty Designs in Sand Springs. But people are getting the name confused with Meg Pense's company.

WATCH: Peter Navarro melts down when Ari Melber asks him if Kamala Harris can throw out 2024 election results

“Because it was on TikTok, our kids are on TikTok, and they have been associated with this business, so they have started going after them,” Pense said.

“It’s sad because you have to have an online presence, but this kind of makes you think you don’t want one,” Pense said. “You hope that this doesn’t happen to anyone else who’s innocent. Always assume everything you’re representing is at stake.”

Jenks Business Facing Harrassment www.youtube.com

SmartNews