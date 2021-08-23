'I made a grave mistake': Proud Boys leader apologizes in court for vandalizing church ahead of sentencing
(Screenshot via The Oregonian/YouTube.com)

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio expressed remorse on Monday during a sentencing hearing for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter flag at a church in Washington D.C.

As reported by NBC4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, Tarrio admitted in court that he tore down and burned the BLM flag that was on display at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington.

He also said that he knew now that his actions were wrong and said he was personally saddened to hear the testimony of Rev. Dr. Ianther Mills, who told the court about the racial scars that Tarrio and his allies opening by vandalizing their church.

"I made a grave mistake," he said, according to MacFarlane. "I'd like to profusely apologize for my actions... I heard the grief in [Mills's] voice. What I did was wrong."

Tarrio also issued an apology for bringing ammunition magazines with him to Washington D.C. for the pro-Trump demonstration.

"There's no excuse for what I did," said Tarrio, who added that he no longer even carries around a pocket knife with him.

The government is seeking jail time for Tarrio, whose defense attorneys have asked the court to only sentence him to community service in his home city of Miami.

