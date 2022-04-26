Erdogan urges Putin to maintain 'positive momentum' in Ukraine talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan duirng a meeting. -/Kremlin/dpa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to support efforts for a "lasting peace" in the Ukraine conflict, a war he says "harms everyone".

Erdogan stressed that "positive momentum gained at the Istanbul talks" needs to continue," his office said in a statement, referring to negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegates at the end of March in Istanbul.

Erdogan further offered to restart the talks with a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky and Putin are not opposed to the idea, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the weekend.

Maintaining humanitarian corridors and evacuations is also crucial, Erdogan told Putin.