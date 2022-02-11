Eric Adams tells interfaith breakfast that God told him he would be NYC mayor: report

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams smiles during a event in Brooklyn on June 21, 2021, the eve of New York City's primary election day(AFP)
According to POLITICO, New York City Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed that God told him he would be mayor, as part of a speech Adams was delivering to an interfaith breakfast event about creating a new office of faith-based initiatives.
"On Thursday Adams seemed reflective about his public stumbles — while saying he takes guidance from a higher being," reported Erin Durkin. "'There are days that the perfect people are going to judge me and tell me how to do it better. But I know and you know — they’re not the mayor,' he told faith leaders. He always believed he would one day lead New York City during his time as a state senator and Brooklyn borough president, Adams recalled. 'I never doubted it for one moment,' he said. 'God told me, 'Eric, you’re going to be mayor.''"
He also recited scripture to defend himself from critics, saying, "There will be those who will critique us. But let’s be clear: Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep."
Adams, a former NYPD officer, was elected from a large pool of Democrats on a platform of increasing police accountability, but also rejecting calls to defund the police and urging for new anti-crime initiatives to fight gun violence. His administration has attracted some controversy after he hired his brother to a high-ranking police job without clearing it with the City Conflicts of Interst Board.
Just over 12 months ago, we were sitting at Woomera, in the Australian outback, waiting for a streak of light in the sky to testify that the Hayabusa2 spacecraft had returned from its voyage to collect a little piece of a near-Earth asteroid called Ryugu. Unfortunately for us, it was cloudy in Woomera that day and we didn’t see the spacecraft come in.
But that was the only imperfection we saw in the return. We found and retrieved Hayabusa2, brought it back to Woomera, cleaned and examined it.
Scientists preparing the sample capsule for analysis.
Trevor Ireland, Author provided
The sample capsule was removed from the spacecraft. It was in good shape, it had not exceeded 60℃ on reentry, and the capsule rattled when it was turned over, suggesting we did indeed have a solid sample. Its vacuum had been maintained, allowing whatever gases had been released from the asteroid sample to be collected, and a preliminary analysis of these was carried out in Woomera.
A year down the track, we know a lot more about that sample. In the past month, three papers have now been published concerning the first analysis of the Ryugu samples, including an article in Science this week concerning the relationship between the material seen at the asteroid, and the sample returned to Earth.
These observations open a window into the formation of the Solar System, and helps to clear up a meteorite mystery that has puzzled scientists for decades.
Fragile fragments
All up, the sample weighs about 5 grams, split between the two touchdown sites that were sampled.
The first sample came from Ryugu’s exposed surface. To get the second sample, the spacecraft fired a small disk at the asteroid to make a little crater, then collected a sample near the crater in the hope this second sample would contain material from below the surface, shielded from space weathering.
The touchdown sampling was recorded by video cameras on board Hayabusa2. Through detailed analysis of the video, we have found the shapes of the particles ejected from Ryugu during the touchdowns are very similar to the particles retrieved from the sample capsule. This suggests both samples are indeed representative of the surface – the second may also contain some subsurface material, but we don’t yet know.
Video of Hayabusa2 collecting its second sample of asteroid Ryugu. Source: JAXA.
Back in the laboratory we can see that these samples are extremely fragile and have very low density, which indicates they are quite porous. They have the constitution of clay, and they behave like it.
The Ryugu samples are also very dark in colour. In fact, they are darker than any meteorite sample ever recovered. The in situ observations at Ryugu indicated this as well.
But now we have a rock in hand and we can examine it and get the details of what it is.
A meteorite mystery
The Solar System is full of asteroids: chunks of rock much smaller than a planet. By looking at asteroids through telescopes and analysing the spectrum of light they reflect, we can classify most of them into three groups: C-type (which contain a lot of carbon), M-type (which contain a lot of metals), and S-type (which contain a lot of silica).
When an asteroid’s orbit brings it into a collision with Earth, depending on how big it is, we might see it as a meteor (a shooting star) streaking across the sky as it burns up in the atmosphere. If some of the asteroid survives to reach the ground, we might find the remaining piece of rock later: these are called meteorites.
The sample brought home by Hayabusa2.
JAXA, Author provided
Most of the asteroids we see orbiting the Sun are the dark-coloured C-types. Based on their spectrum, C-types seem very similar in makeup to a kind of meteorite called carbonaceous chondrites. These meteorites are rich in organic and volatile compounds such as amino acids, and may have been the source of the seed proteins for making life on Earth.
However, while around 75% of asteroids are C-types, only 5% of meteorites are carbonaceous chondrites. Until now this has been a conundrum: if C-types are so common, why aren’t we seeing their remains as meteorites on Earth?
The observations and samples from Ryugu have solved this mystery.
The Ryugu samples (and presumably meteorites from other C-type asteroids) are too fragile to survive entering Earth’s atmosphere. If they arrived travelling at more than 15 kilometres per second, which is typical for meteors, they would shatter and burn up long before reaching the ground.
The dawn of the Solar System
But the Ryugu samples are even more intriguing than that. The material resembles a rare subclass of carbonaceous chondrite called CI, where C is carbonaceous and the I refers to the Ivuna meteorite found in Tanzania in 1938.
These meteorites are part of the chondrite clan, but they have very few of the defining particles called chondrules, round grains of predominantly olivine apparently crystallised from molten droplets. The CI meteorites are dark, uniform, and fine grained.
Most carbonaceous chondrites (like the Allende meteorite shown here) contain characteristic round grains called chondrules.
These meteorites are unique in being made up of the same elements as the Sun, and in the same proportions (besides the elements that are normally gases). We think this is because CI chondrites formed in the cloud of dust and gas that eventually collapsed to form the Sun and the rest of the Solar System.
But unlike rocks on Earth, where 4.5 billion years of geological processing have changed the proportions of elements we see in the crust, CI chondrites are largely pristine samples of the planetary building blocks of our solar system.
No more than 10 CI chondrites have ever been recovered on Earth, with a total known weight of less than 20kg. These objects are rarer than samples of Mars in our collections.
What are the chances, then, of the first C-type asteroid we visit being so similar to one of the rarest kinds of meteorite?
It is likely the rarity of these CI meteorites on Earth is indeed related to their fragility. They would have a hard time surviving the trip through the atmosphere, and if they did reach the surface the first rainstorm would turn them into puddles of mud.
Asteroid missions such as Hayabusa2, its precursor Hayabusa, and NASA’s Osiris-REx, are gradually filling in some blanks in our knowledge of asteroids. By bringing samples back to Earth, they allow us to look back into the history of these objects, and back to the formation of the Solar System itself.
The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement authorities of the potential that a trucker convoy, along the lines of the "Freedom Convoy" that has largely shut down Canada's capital city, could converge on Washington or even threaten the Super Bowl game in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, according to Yahoo News.
The DHS claimed in a Tuesday bulletin that it "has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers."
The would-be demonstrators reportedly "[intend] to start in California as early as mid-February and travel to Washington, D.C., as late as mid-March, reportedly gathering truckers as they travel across the country."
While DHS noted that the threat "appears to be purely aspirational because the event is only being discussed online," one DHS official told Yahoo News that the threat "is absolutely a real concern."
"They are definitely going to follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington," the official added.
This uncertain threat comes amid the unprecedented demonstration in Ottawa, the Canadian capital, where thousands of truckers and tagalong supporters have converged around the nation's Parliament building in protest of a recently-passed law mandating that all truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border must be vaccinated.
The so-called Freedom Convoy has at times brought daily life in Ottawa to a near-operational standstill, with aggrieved truckers blocking major roads, blaring their horns for prolonged periods and even assaulting residents. The protest, which began in late January, has already wreaked havoc on the Canadian economy and has blocked or slowed access to the bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, the busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing. Estimates suggest the damage to trade is costing the Canadian economy roughly $300 million per day.
It's by no means clear that a copycat American convoy can be organized anytime soon, and there is virtually no evidence that it poses a threat to the Super Bowl. Insider reports, however, that dozens of conservative groups have been using the encrypted messaging platform Telegram in an effort to organize a trucker-led blockade of Washington, D.C.
"Our nation needs a big bear hug right around DC," one user commented, noting that the Capital Beltway is "perfect for a slow roll bear hug."
"Nothing moves without truckers and that's a fact!!" another user posted.
One group on Telegram is reportedly seeking to monetize the hypothetical protest, encouraging users to "be prepared" by purchasing "4-Week Emergency Food Supply" kits that cost almost $300.
Alex Kaplan, a senior researcher at Media Matters for America, told Salon that he has seen local organizing on multiple platforms like Facebook, Telegram and Gab.
"It's just kind of disorganized, but it is concerning because it's been spreading on multiple platforms," Kaplan said, noting that hundreds of thousands of members of various online groups have signed onto the cause. Much of the organizing he's seen online, he said, is more focused on March than February — which would leave the Super Bowl unmolested, for instance.
It wouldn't be the first time that online right-wing chatter has played a key role in fomenting a mass demonstration.
In the summer of 2017, white nationalist groups and neo-Nazis reportedly used the instant messaging platform Discord to "convene in private, invite-only threads" around the planning of the infamous Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, according to the Washington Post. NBC News reported that attendees on Discord "coordinated rides, planned chants, discussed Virginia laws and talked about what gear to take."
During preparations for the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, militia groups and pro-Trump activists used social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter as well as right-leaning messaging apps like Parler and Gab to amplify the former president's claims of election fraud and stir up sentiment for insurrection. Many rioters discussed tips and tricks on how to avoid the police, where to penetrate the Capitol building and how best to smuggle weapons into the city. According to Zignal Labs, a media insights company, the term "storm the Capitol" was used more than 100,000 times online during the month before the riot.
In the chart-topping Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, three women describe how they were defrauded by convicted conman Simon Leviev (who was born Shimon Hayut) after meeting him on the dating app.
The film gives a detailed and deeply personal account of how Leviev used Tinder to connect with his victims and ultimately swindle them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
I have been researching romance fraud for more than a decade. I have heard the painful and traumatic stories of hundreds of victims. While each story is unique, there are common factors, and some wider lessons to learn.
The Tinder Swindler is a powerful example of what can go wrong, but what does it teach us about romance fraud, and how can you avoid becoming the next victim?
What is romance fraud?
Romance fraudsters use the guise of a personal relationship to exploit their victim’s trust and gain a financial advantage (or sometimes, as ASIO this week warned, to access private or classified information).
It typically happens online, through a dating website or app, or social media platform. In many cases, the victim and offender never actually meet. However, as The Tinder Swindler shows, it can also happen in face-to-face relationships.
Romance fraudsters use a range of skilful grooming techniques, social engineering practices and psychological abuse tactics to gain compliance from their victims.
Leviev successfully manipulated several women by posing as the son of a diamond magnate, before claiming his family was being violently threatened and asking his victims to take out loans on his behalf to help deal with a purported security emergency.
Each of his actions was deliberate and purposeful, and is reflected across known offending patterns more broadly. Here are some typical tactics, all of which were used by Leviev:
Create an attractive profile and identity that exudes power, wealth and status.
“Love-bomb” victims with grand expressions of affection, including moving rapidly towards being “a couple” and discussing a possible future together.
Manufacture an “emergency” that urgently requires financial help – this might be a business situation, medical problem or criminal justice issue such as claiming to have been arrested overseas.
Escalate these financial demands over time, typically by asking victims to transfer money, register credit cards or take out bank loans.
Threaten, abuse or otherwise coerce the victim if they refuse.
Why do victims send money?
Watching from the safety of your living room couch, it’s easy to say “I wouldn’t go along with that”. But we must not underestimate a skilled offender’s ability to identify a weakness or vulnerability and exploit it mercilessly.
Using surveys with victims and non-victims, research has revealed a handful of traits associated with falling victim to romance fraud. Crucially, people with higher levels of romanticised beliefs, or who believe in the idea of “true love”, are more likely to become victims.
Several victims I spoke with could identify a particular reason that prompted their initial decision to engage with an offender. It may have been the loss of a previous relationship or a change in life circumstances (such as retirement or children leaving home). In many cases, a split-second decision to swipe right on a profile, or respond to a friendly message, changed their lives forever.
Someone’s level of vulnerability to fraud is not static; it can change on a monthly, weekly or even daily basis. Many victims would not have been deceived had they seen the message at a different time. Offenders target hundreds of victims in the hope of a single success.
My research has also found many offenders use psychological abuse techniques similar to those commonly found in domestic violence. Offenders might prevent victims from communicating with family and friends, bombard them with messages to monopolise their attention, or verbally abuse them to make them feel worthless. All these tactics impair a victim’s ability to think clearly about their situation or seek help.
‘I’d never fall for it’
No victim wakes up in the morning thinking “I am going to give away all my money today”. Instead, it’s the result of a painstaking grooming process. Offenders, having earned their victim’s trust, will often create realistic-looking contracts, bank statements or official letters to justify their requests for money.
They will typically depict these requests as both urgent and secret, as in the case of Leviev’s “security emergency” in which he claimed to be attempting to negotiate business deals while in hiding. This tactic reduces the victim’s ability to respond rationally or seek outside advice.
Victims of romance fraud suffer a wide range of negative impacts, including shame and social stigma. They are often blamed and held responsible for their financial losses, and this stereotyping makes it less likely they will report such crimes.
How can I prevent it happening to me?
Online dating is fraught enough without having to worry about financial fraud. It is hard to know someone on a dating app is really who they say they are.
Current fraud-prevention advice focuses on taking the relationship into the real world as soon as you feel ready, and never giving money to someone you haven’t met face-to-face. But in The Tinder Swindler, this advice is redundant because Leviev, like many offenders, had curated a real-life persona that matched his digital profile.
The truth is that a determined enough fraudster can extend their online lies into the offline world. Meeting someone in person, researching their background, and doing a reverse image search on their profile picture is all good advice – but it’s not foolproof.
Ultimately, fraud is almost always about money. So consider the motives behind any request for financial help, and never send money you can’t afford to lose. In 2020, Australians lost more than A$131 million to romance fraud. It’s a heavy price to pay for chasing true love.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of romance fraud, you can report it to ReportCyber. For support, contact iDcare. For prevention advice, consult Scamwatch.