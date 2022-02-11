Eric Adams tells interfaith breakfast that God told him he would be NYC mayor: report
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams smiles during a event in Brooklyn on June 21, 2021, the eve of New York City's primary election day(AFP)

According to POLITICO, New York City Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed that God told him he would be mayor, as part of a speech Adams was delivering to an interfaith breakfast event about creating a new office of faith-based initiatives.

"On Thursday Adams seemed reflective about his public stumbles — while saying he takes guidance from a higher being," reported Erin Durkin. "'There are days that the perfect people are going to judge me and tell me how to do it better. But I know and you know — they’re not the mayor,' he told faith leaders. He always believed he would one day lead New York City during his time as a state senator and Brooklyn borough president, Adams recalled. 'I never doubted it for one moment,' he said. 'God told me, 'Eric, you’re going to be mayor.''"

He also recited scripture to defend himself from critics, saying, "There will be those who will critique us. But let’s be clear: Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep."

Adams, a former NYPD officer, was elected from a large pool of Democrats on a platform of increasing police accountability, but also rejecting calls to defund the police and urging for new anti-crime initiatives to fight gun violence. His administration has attracted some controversy after he hired his brother to a high-ranking police job without clearing it with the City Conflicts of Interst Board.