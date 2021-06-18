Man run over and killed by responding officer's patrol car after calling 911 for help

An Ohio man has died after calling 9-11, only to have a responding police officer run him over with a patrol car, Newsweek reports.

Eric Cole, 42, called police after he was shot by an unknown assailant, telling dispatchers that was laying in the middle of the street and "about to die."

When responding officers arrived, Cole told the dispatcher that "They just hit me." When the dispatcher asked who hit him, he replied, "The police."

"Eric was lying in the street...and the officer did not see him and struck him with their vehicle," Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said, adding that the officer immediately got out to help before he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy report obtained by WHIO found that Cole suffered blunt-force trauma to his torso, arms, legs and knees as well as receiving a gunshot wound to his left arm. He also had multiple fractured ribs with internal bleeding.

The officer who fatally struck Cole was identified as Amanda Rosales. She has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. An investigation into how Cole was shot is also underway.

"This was an accident. It doesn't mean it's OK. It was an accident. This was not an intentional act on the part of the officer. I am sure of that," Graf said during the press conference.