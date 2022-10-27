GOP Senate hopeful blames staff for 2024 presidential campaign buzz: report

The Republican nominee in Missouri's open U.S. Senate race is denying speculation that he is already planning to run for president.
"No, Eric Schmitt isn’t running for president," The Kansas City Star reported Thursday. "A clerical error on the Missouri Republican Senate nominee’s October campaign filings caused brief speculation that Schmitt, the state attorney general, was eyeing a bid for president."
In a disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, Schmitt's Senate campaign reported $31,200 in contributions greater than $1,000 from eleven political action committees and big donors.
On the section of the filing where the campaign lists the office sought, Schmitt's campaign listed "president."
"Schmitt’s campaign told The Star on Thursday that the filings were an error by staff and were corrected," the newspaper reported. "Despite the error, the name of Schmitt’s campaign committee remains Schmitt for Senate and it is specifically set up as a committee for the Senate race."
Schmitt is facing Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee.
"Schmitt is heavily favored to win the election to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt," the newspaper noted. "Election forecasting site FiveThirtyEight gives the Republican nominee a better than 99 % chance of winning the election."
Schmitt for Senate / FEC screengrab